Ghana v Uruguay

·2 min read
Luis Suarez handles a goal-bound effort in the World Cup quarter-final between Ghana and Uruguay in 2010
The only previous meeting between the sides saw Ghana denied a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup by a Luis Suarez handball

Fifa World Cup

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Ghana could name the same side which beat South Korea 3-2 in their last match as the seek a victory which would guarantee they reach the last 16.

Uruguay remain without defender Ronald Araujo, who has not played since undergoing thigh surgery in September.

Head coach Diego Alonso switched to a back five for the defeat by Portugal.

He is expected to revert to a more attacking formation in a match his side must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The big issue for everyone in this group is that the runner-up goes through, but probably faces Brazil next.

My hunch is that Uruguay will get second spot. They gave everything in their defeat by Portugal and that desperation might bring them more joy here, although Ghana do carry a goal threat.

Prediction: 1-2

Uruguay are in danger of failing to score in four successive World Cup matches for the first time in their history
MATCH FACTS

  • The only previous encounter was the last-16 tie at the 2010 World Cup, which Uruguay won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

  • Andre Ayew is set to make his 10th World Cup appearance - only compatriot Asamoah Gyan and Cameroon's François Omam-Biyik (both 11) have played more for African sides.

  • The Black Stars are vying to win consecutive World Cup fixtures for the second time, having also done so in 2006 against the Czech Republic and USA.

  • Uruguay have not lost their final match of a World Cup group stage since a 3-0 defeat versus Sweden in 1974.

