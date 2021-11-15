Ghana - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Ghana’s government encouraging platforms for digital inclusion

Bharti Airtel and MIC, the parent companies of AirtelTigo, have both reconsidered their involvement in the region. MIC has progressively exited from its African markets in recent years, choosing instead to focus on its business units in Latin America.The dominance of MTN continues to be of concern to the regulator, which has introduced new types of unified licenses and has imposed several measures relating to interconnection and the price of voice and data services, so as to prevent the company from undercutting its competitors.



Key developments:





State takes ownership of AirtelTigo;



Government issues the first of 350,000 laptops as part of the ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ program aimed at improving teachers’ ICT skills;



Delayed SIM card registration program to be completed by March 2022;



Regulator allocates additional spectrum to Vodafone Ghana and MTN Ghana to address increases in data traffic;



Vodacom South Africa assumes management of Vodafone Ghana;



Eastern Corridor project is completed;



MTN Ghana lists on the Ghanaian stock exchange;



Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecom, OneTouch), Capital Telecom, Globacom, MainOne, VoltaCom, Phase3 Telecom, Suburban Telecom, AirtelTigo (Tigo Ghana, Airtel Ghana), MTN Ghana, Expresso Telecom (Sudatel, Kasapa), Globacom (Glo Mobile), Thuraya, Network Computer Systems (NCS), InternetGhana, Africa Online, Busy Internet, Linkserve, IDN, Infinite Stream Ghana, Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), Cactel Communications, O3b Networks, Internet Solutions.

