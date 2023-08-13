Ghana steps up solar energy in bid to meet renewables target

Reuters Videos

STORY: Record heat and historic floods in China this summer. But little public debate on climate change - and what the world’s top carbon polluter can do about it. Campaigners like Liu Junyan of Greenpeace East Asia are calling it a missed opportunity.“I believe that the coverage by mainstream media is indeed quite disappointing." China's CO2 emissions grew 10% in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.China has set some bold green targets: President Xi Jinping has pledged to make the country carbon neutral by 2060. But experts want faster action. They worry Beijing is failing to engage the public, which could slow the transition.This Beijing resident, who gave his name as Li, is worried. "If, for instance, a heavy rainstorm occurs and people merely discuss it and move on, as with earthquakes and pandemics, people just continue with what they have been doing after they pass, I don't think the result will be very good."Climate change debate has been absent from media coverage of the extreme weather, campaigners say. Floods damaged Su's home and crops in Hebei province: “I am not a scholar. I dare not say this. I can’t comment on the bad environment. The river channel has narrowed; it's not as wide as it used to be. This is a fact.”State media and officials have said in the past climate change makes China more vulnerable to extreme weather.Though this year, few have made the connection. Or linked the climate to China's own emissions - now around a third of the global total and rising.People have been discussing severe weather like these deadly floods in Beijing. But there was no big spike in searches on climate change on Weibo or Baidu, China's biggest search engine, according to their official indexes. State media are defending China's record.Articles focus on Beijing's climate leadership.And call on developed countries - where campaigners are also anxious governments are back-pedalling on climate - to take more responsibility.China's foreign ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but government spokespeople have long promoted China's action on climate change and press freedom.FANG KECHENG: "...all the actions, all the policies are top-down. So there’s very limited room for citizen participation and citizen discussion. China's climate campaigns tend to be state-led. And Fang Kecheng of the Chinese University of Hong Kong says the issue is misused, wasting the possibilities.“Experts are simply endorsing state policy instead of really engaging in scientific discussions. Also alternative voices are suppressed. So I think like many other issues in China, climate change basically is used as an issue by media to glorify the state and the supreme leader, and of course also to attack the U.S. and other western countries.” This wasn’t always the case. About a decade ago, a grassroots-led campaign prompted leaders to clean up China's smog-filled skies, especially in Beijing.But a crackdown on NGOs, civil society and media freedoms under Xi has also made grassroots action harder, forcing campaigners to instead focus on trying to influence an increasingly centralized leadership.