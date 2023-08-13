Ghana steps up solar energy in bid to meet renewables target
Like many African nations, Ghana has been enduring hot temperatures and irregular rain patterns that are affecting agriculture. The government is aiming to achieve 10 percent renewable energy in the power mix by 2030 as part of efforts to slash carbon emissions.
As part of this initiative, the Bui Power Authority, a government agency, is building a solar farm valued at US$480 million. It's expected to generate an impressive 250 kilowatts of clean energy.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has also commissioned a 13-kilowatt solar power project in Kaleo, in Ghana's Upper West Region.
Rising investments
Organisations are contributing to the fight against climate change by pouring significant investments into solar energy.
One example is the Eusbett Hotel, in Sunyani – the capital of the Bono Region. The hotel is reducing its environmental footprint by heavily relying on solar energy to meet its power needs.
“We decided to go for renewable energy to reduce emissions and we embedded it in our 10-year corporate strategy," hotel manager Robert Mensahtold RFI.
"We opted for a 200-kilowatt system that ensures that throughout the day we are on solar.”
Pax Garments, a part of Sunyani's Catholic church, specialises in producing T-shirts, cassocks for the clergy, and embroidery works for various organisations. It's also made significant investments in solar energy.
There are plans to scale the capacity up to 65 megawatts in the coming years.
