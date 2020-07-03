Ghana minister resigns after breaching coronavirus measures

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive for the virus, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Friday.

"This follows the admission by the deputy minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive of the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete," the statement said.

The West African nation has recorded one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the continent since the outbreak at 18,134, with 117 deaths. Last month, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu tested positive for the virus.









(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)