Ghana media guide

Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.

The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. At least 100 media outlets operate in Ghana, including radio stations, television networks and internet sites. Recently, many media outlets have launched online news sites.

The most popular are the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and its television and radio stations.

The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western region.

There were 14.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 46% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.

Press

Television

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Ghana TV (GTV) and digital networks, including news channel GBC 24

Metro TV - jointly owned by government and private company

TV3 - private

E.TV Ghana - private

Radio

News agency/Online