Ghana media guide
Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.
The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. At least 100 media outlets operate in Ghana, including radio stations, television networks and internet sites. Recently, many media outlets have launched online news sites.
The most popular are the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and its television and radio stations.
The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western region.
There were 14.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 46% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.
Press
The Ghanaian Chronicle - private daily
Daily Graphic - state-owned
Daily Guide - private
The Ghanaian Times - state-owned daily
The Mirror - weekly, sister paper of the Daily Graphic
The Herald - weekly
Television
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Ghana TV (GTV) and digital networks, including news channel GBC 24
Metro TV - jointly owned by government and private company
TV3 - private
E.TV Ghana - private
Radio
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Radio 1 in English and other languages, commercial service Radio 2 and local services including Accra's Uniiq FM
Adom FM - private
Peace FM - private
Joy FM - private
Happy FM - private
News agency/Online
Ghana News Agency - state-run
GhanaWeb - news/information portal