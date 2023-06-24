The Ghan train crosses which continent? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What “fairytale rubbish” made a co-starring actor around $100m?
2 Who was the first and only Pope Emeritus?
3 Which animals were once thought to sweat blood?
4 Which TV hoax featured the malevolent spirit Pipes?
5 The Yorkshire soothsayer Ursula Sontheil is better known by what name?
6 Which hobby has a name meaning “tray plant”?
7 The Ghan train crosses which continent?
8 Egypt’s Nour El Sherbini is a seven-time world champion in which sport?
What links:
9 Daniel O’Connell; Simon Bolivar; Alexander II of Russia; Pedro I of Brazil?
10 Jeddah Tower; Ryugyong hotel; Sagrada Familia; Siena Cathedral?
11 A Girl in Winter; The Bell Jar; The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge?
12 Fabric; Pacha; Berghain; Hakkasan?
13 DJ Adrian Cronauer; Dr Hunter Adams; Dr Oliver Sacks; Teddy Roosevelt?
14 Bonifacio; Dover; Gibraltar; Messina; Otranto; Sicily?
15 Edmondson and Barty; Noah and Pierce; Murray and Wade; Roddick and Stephens?
The answers
1 Star Wars (for Alec Guinness).
2 Benedict XVI.
3 Hippos.
4 Ghostwatch.
5 Mother Shipton.
6 Bonsai.
7 Australia.
8 Squash.
9 Leaders all nicknamed “The Liberator”.
10 Unfinished buildings: Jeddah; Pyongyang; Barcelona; Siena.
11 Novels by poets: Philip Larkin; Sylvia Plath; Rainer Maria Rilke.
12 Celebrated nightclubs: London; Ibiza; Berlin; Las Vegas.
13 Real people played by Robin Williams: Good Morning, Vietnam; Patch Adams; Awakenings (as Malcolm Sayer); Night at the Museum.
14 Straits in Europe.
15 Last home winners of tennis grand slams (singles): Australian Open; French Open; Wimbledon; US Open.