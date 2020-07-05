Ghaiyyath triumphs from the front to beat two-time Arc winner Enable in high-class Coral-Eclipse

Ghaiyyath (left) held off the charge of Enable (pink cap) to win - PA

Ghaiyyath completed a good weekend for front-runners and an action packed weekend of high-class racing when he beat the two-time Arc winner Enable on her reappearance by two and a half lengths in a high-class renewal of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Sunday.

The winner, a strapping five-year-old who is rapidly becoming one of the stars of the summer, made use of his long stride round a course which often favours those on the front end and, in doing so, put to bed one commonly held theory that he needs months rather than weeks between his races.

Until the season, Ghaiyyath has been doing all his impressive winning abroad, but having now won the Coronation Cup at Newmarket and the Eclipse, he is will be gathering a lot of domestic admirers.

When Frankie Dettori pulled Enable out for a run at the two pole it looked like she might put it up to the winner and she closed the gap to about a length a furlong ou,t but Ghaiyyath gets a mile and a half so stamina was not going to be his issue and, first time out, she just tired in the last half-furlong.

Her performance nevertheless delighted John Gosden and it will have set her up nicely for her attempt to win a third King George at the end of the month. “She ran a gorgeous race. We know Ghaiyyath is a great front-runner, a fabulous horse, and if he gets free you’ll never get to him.

“She came with a lovely run but just needed it in the last half-furlong. She’s an older mare now and it has taken a great deal of work to get her here. She was 85 per cent.”

Charlie Appleby, the winner trainer, said: “We always thought Ghaiyyath would get stronger from four to five. We’ve seen it abroad but the Coronation was the first time he’s really done it here. Full credit to Enable, she lost nothing in defeat.”

William Buick, who did the steering, said: “As a five-year-old he’s physically and mentally the finished article. Before the race he is taking it much better. I think a mile and a quarter is his best trip. Over a mile and a half you always think the last furlong’s going to be a long one.”

Gosden, however, did not return to Newmarket empty handed as in France Mishriff gave him a first Prix du Jockey-Club (French Derby) at Chantilly.

The colt, ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal, had to survive a stewards’ inquiry after making a gap for himself about a furlong out, but he beat The Summit a length and three quarters with Victor Ludorum, the 2-1 favourite, third after blowing the start and having to come round all 16 rivals.

“He’s a lovely horse,” said Gosden. “That was always the plan after the Newmarket Stakes. The most impressive part of the race was the last 100 yards. He’s a proper horse who has done nothing wrong.”

The Prix de Diane (the French Oaks) is one of the few major European Classics which has not been won by Aidan O’Brien but he can, at least, claim to have bred this year’s winner after it went to Fancy Blue, trained by his son Donnacha.

Fancy Blue finished strongly to beat Jessica Harrington’s runaway Ascot winner Alpine Star and his father’s Peaceful a short neck and a head for an Irish 1-2-3 in a race which had not had an Irish winner for 50 years. It was only the young O’Brien’s fourth winner since he started training having quit riding because of his weight at the end of last season.

“We used the Irish Guineas as a prep for one of the Oaks,” said O’Brien. “We weren’t sure where we wanted to go but she finished that race well so the obvious step was up in trip, there was great prize-money France and we got to avoid Love.”