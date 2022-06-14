GGTOOR Zoom Call Interrupted

GGToor, Inc.

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced this morning’s scheduled Zoom Call failed due to a car crash knocking out internet service at the location where the call was being made. John V Whitman Jr., had this to say: “I am sincerely sorry this happened but it was out of my control. I have rescheduled the call for tomorrow morning, June 15, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST for those who would like to join. The Call coordinates are listed below.”

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: June 15, 2022, 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: John V. Whitman Jr. Web Talk

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pRHm4Th3T2SxgvPPpDvobw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About GTOR GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 2,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

Story continues

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/

https://GGToor.com/home.php





