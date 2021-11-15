GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended November 13, 2021

Registered Players Expected to Grow to Over A Million by July 2022



THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces corporate growth during the five months of the Company’s fiscal year has been phenomenal. Perhaps the most notable increase has been the number of Registered Players the Company has. For the twelve months ended May 31, 2021, the Company only had 1,235. In the five months which began June 1, 2021, registered players have grown to 31,134 or a 2,421% increase. If this growth continues by May 31, 2022, the Company’s next fiscal year end, we could have more than 780,000 registered players. Management encourages shareholders to take revenue growth seriously because as our player base grows, expect revenue growth to follow.

GGToor 2020/2021 2021-YTD Difference Twelve Months Five Months 2020 YTD Total Prize Money Awarded $ 14,051.50 $ 59,600.66 324% 2021 Revenue $ 13,557.00 $ 19,870.00 47% Registered Players 1,235 31,134 2421% Twitch Unique Visitors 7,196 123,431 1615% Discord Members 1,706 12,577 637% Discord Users 1,598 15,773 887% Website Visitors 19,214 66,477 246% Website Impressions 107,995 9,319,091 8529% Twitter Impressions 105,900 338,300 219% *NOTE: The Company's Fiscal Year End is May 31. 2021-YTD numbers reflect just Five Months.

John V Whitman Jr., GGToor President, Chairman and CEO, said, “When I saw the explosive growth in key categories listed in the chart above, I am more convinced than ever GGToor is one of the fastest growing eSports Companies in the world. Looking back just five short months ago and the progress we have made demonstrates three important facts; (1) The Company is drastically undervalued. (2) If this growth trend continues GGToor could be one of the most valuable eSports companies in the world. (3) The explosive growth in recent months is accelerating like a snowball rolling down a steep mountain, it gets bigger, faster and it will soon be unstoppable! Shareholders who have invested early and who are patient should be richly rewarded. Management is working around the clock to build an eSports business that will have no rivals anywhere across the globe.”



This week’s tournament results:

Registration numbers continue to be strong; this week alone, we drew a combined total of over 1,000 player registrations!

Most of our events are exceeding registration expectations; for those few that underperform, we work to form relationships with new Tournament Organizers of the given game aimed at improving results. For example, this week's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament saw registrations more than double from the October numbers. As we continue to expand capacity, we are on track toward our goal of being able to offer 18 different events in December.

For our Pokemon Unite event, TTV entered as the team to beat. On the other side of the bracket, Team Tacchini Volanti showed some skills of their own, prioritizing different objectives and using map control to develop massive leads, which catapulted them past their semi-finals opponent to claim the other seat in the Grand finals.

After TTV took game 1, Volanti made needed adjustments, including swapping Machamp out for Lucario. With a close score, they fell short TTV. Undeterred, Volanti came out strong in game 3, and fans were thrilled with one of the greatest Pokemon Unite matches we have ever broadcast! Volanti grabbed early map control, while TTV was prioritizing farm and Drednaw. As the clock wound down, Volanti was able to secure the Zapdos and push to score, earning a small lead! In the final seconds, TTV's Snorlax was able to score - and the match ended with both teams having the exact same number of points on the scoreboard! The match went to Volanti, winning the tiebreaker - they had scored first! In Game 4, TTV took more control over the map, and once they won a late game team fight, it sealed the deal – TTV earned the title of GGToor Pokemon Unite Champion!

This week's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament offered exciting competition in both 1v1 and 2v2 formats! In the singles tournament, the wildest run of the night may have come from the 3rd place, DN | Morris. Morris was sent to Loser’s Round 2 by Ferps early in the night and fought their way back to earn a rematch in Loser’s Quarter Finals – then exacted revenge, winning the set 3-1 over Ferps! In the winner's bracket, Diamondupree had a fantastic run, making it to the upper bracket Finals dropping only a single game all day. Sho faced off against him next, and managed to take not only a game, but the match! Diamondupree went to the lower bracket and found more wins - earning a rematch against Sho in the Grand Finals. Sho was able to end this second chance, defeating Diamondupree a second time - Congrats to Sho!

The doubles event also had several exciting runs! Toon & EliteG found themselves facing elimination in the Top 8, going to game 5 multiple times! After losing in the first round, BlitzzNY & BlitzLuigy went on to win 7 sets in a row, before finally being stopped by Toon / EliteG. We also saw our singles champion Sho, and their teammate Manzano, earn a top 8 placement. When the dust settled, Toon & EliteG's tenacity won the day; the never-say-die team stayed steady, earning them the top prize!

Passion, motivation, and sheer force of will are part of the recipe for success as you pursue your dreams. Being able to network and develop your skills in a real world capacity can help you advance in eSports, which is an industry built on passion; people strive to succeed because they love doing it. Living your life by someone else’s rules is not really living your life; you need to follow your passion to be happy. The beauty of eSports is that it is so diverse, from the people involved to the variety of professional opportunities available to you, the sky's the limit!

This passion also spills over into the business side of the industry, as the behind the scenes people are just as passionate about developing and improving the industry. We are proud of the opportunities we offer to all the gamers that participate in our events week after week.

This week we want to welcome Nathan Piep as our Sponsorship coordinator. Having spent the last 20 years in Business Management & Consulting prior to coming to the GGToor team in November of 2021, Nate acquired the experience and expertise of Marketing and Business Development. His focus is the development of Sponsorship & B2B Relationships plans for the evaluation of new and existing esports platforms. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nate now resides in sunny Florida with his wife Summer and his son Cash.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php. If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

