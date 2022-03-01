GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended February 26, 2022

GGToor Hits Record with Over 30,000 Combined Unique Stream Viewers in February

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company closed out the month with over 1,700 players registered for the events held this week alone, and this month we broke another GGToor record, reaching the milestone of over 30,000 monthly combined Unique Stream Viewers for the very first time!

The Company has come a long way; In 2021, the Company only had one event each weekend in February, and for the first time in GGToor history, the Company crowned five champions covering five different game titles in back to back weeks!

This weekend's Free Fire event drew over 650 player registrations! One of the most memorable moments was when NHK 5 Official showed amazing primal survival skills in Game 2 of the Grand Finals, with only one man standing from the team facing off against a sizable number of other teams in the last circle, they still managed to secure a second place placement in that match! Not to be outdone, few will forget when Ohm law found themselves unable to secure meaningful amounts of ammo in the middle of a match, and they adapted to defeat DG Captains, the leading eSports team of Garena Free Fire, by tackling an ambush using grenades and shovels!

This weekend's Unite tournament was unlike any other in Pokemon Unite's North American-heavy scene. Gaimin Gladiators swept the Grand Finals, often using off-meta Pokemon and still taking all three games with ease against the other Finalists, IX Gaming. It is clear that their new team name is quite descriptive, as they were formerly called team "TTV" but they really are gladiators in the scene. These Gladiators threw the viewers for a loop by choosing many of the Pokemon that do not see regular tournament airtime in not only the Grand finals, but in the Semi Finals as well, helping to ensure that almost the entire roster of Pokemon currently available in the game saw play time over the course of the broadcast!

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event put Phantom Knights (PK) to the test, seeing if it could continue to be regarded as the BDIF! With the exception of some players who still stuck to the old dependable Harpies and Water Xyz, the top performing decks today were primarily designed to counter pick and beat the anticipated field of PK decks. Decks like Abyss Actors, Buster Blader, Melodious, Ritual Beasts, and even the rogue Gouki made Top 64 in notable numbers, primarily because of their advantages in the matchup against the PK decks.

The PK hate continued into the Top eight, which comprised of half PK, and half counter strategies. Luiz Gonzaga's Top 4 Gouki deck in particular was a massive surprise, given how long the deck's been out of relevancy! BishoX's Ritual Beasts also took center stage as it kept dismantling PK decks all the way to the Grand finals! However, the viewers were not fond of BishoX's trap-based, almost stall-like deck, and the crowd sentiment turned in favor of the PK decks. The crowd's support helped bolster YoDa's spirits as he piloted his PK deck, overcoming the odds and pulling out the win against the deck designed to beat him in the grand finals!

The massive success of eSports has been buoyed by the social components of gaming and live-streaming. For example, Twitch and YouTube Gaming, which are among the leaders for streaming video gaming related entertainment, help further provide a direct connection between fans and the players, making content easily available.

According to Statista, the $1 billion USD earning of the global esports market is a 50-percent growth from the previous year. The market revenue is forecast to rise to as high as $1.62 billion USD in the year 2024. At present, North America and Asia represent the biggest esports markets in terms of revenue. The largest and fastest growing markets for the esports are the Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Regions.

The Countries are Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Russia; UK; USA; Australia. We at GGToor are drawing participants with our events in almost all of these regions around the world. Participants in our tournaments are identifying the Gator brand with excellence and forward thinking.

Luis A. Arce, president of Shadow Gaming, said, “The way forward for GGToor is working harder than ever to keep reaching the world's fastest growing markets, regardless of the challenges Covid-19 has introduced over the past two years.”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/, twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register log on to https://GGToor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:
John V Whitman Jr.,
John@GGToorcorp.com
https://GGToorcorp.com/
https://GGToor.com/home.php


