GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 25, 2021

GGTOOR Launches Exploratory Team Into Adding eSports Wagering



THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company drew a combined total of over 1,700 registrations for the three online events this week (Pokemon TCG: Online, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Garena Free Fire,) ending the month with a very strong showing! We did not stop there - for the first time, we also had a presence at an in-person event, working with the Gaming Department of NecronomiCon in Tampa, Florida to provide cash prize support to dozens of games being held at the convention!

John V Whitman Jr, said, “I am proud to announce the Company has officially launched a team to explore expanding our global business to include online eSports wagering. eSports is exploding around the globe, and we believe one of the paths to becoming a Global Powerhouse will be the addition of eSports Wagering. We hired Chetu World-class Software Solutions to write code to enhance our GGToor Portal. They have experience in developing code for sports betting sites. Their first assignment for the Company is to increase functionality and enhance player experience is almost complete. Chetu has over 2,000 software programmers worldwide. The Company will soon be able to confidently claim we have one of the best, if not the best, gaming portals in the world.

Whitman went on to say, “The Company continues to experience tremendous growth. Discord net membership is up by over 650% since the beginning of the year and our registrations have shattered our projections. It took the Company over a year to reach 10,000 subscribers and if our current rate continues, we will hit 50,000 before year’s end. GGToor is exploding and I could not be prouder of our team for working relentlessly to make our Company the GOAT of eSports.”

As an eSports organizer, we identify games that we believe have room for growth in their competitive scene, and the resolute GGToor staff works hard to make the many facets of a successful tournament production look easy. The Company assists Tournament Organizers to administer tournaments, from the planning stages of rules creation, through promotion and registration, then culminating in execution on game day – helping players find and play their matches, answering their questions, settling any disputes, handling scorekeeping, working with content creators to provide commentary, then distributing prizing to the winners and content to social platforms.

Story continues

When a new Tournament Organizer comes to GGToor, our accumulated expertise helps to flatten the learning curve if they are just beginners, and if they are already well established, we can assist in working with game developers, developing brand partnerships, and otherwise providing the tools needed to take their tournament series to the next level!

The Company continues to grow its capacity to run more online events each month, as well as add and improve functionality to its web site. As COVID restrictions being to loosen, the opportunities for successful in-person tournament events grow, and we are always working to find new ways to help enhance the experience of those attendees who seek the thrill of face-to-face competitions to compliment the gaming experiences they enjoy online!

We are excited to see the success we have had so far, and we believe the best is yet to come!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/

https://GGToor.com/home.php



