GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 9, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company’s metrics for the month of September are impressive to say the least. Management is incredibly pleased that many key metrics keep improving; new Twitter followers were up 265% over August, and the Company had 3,000 new players join us is September. Many of the events scheduled in October are performing at or above expectations, and it looks like we are on pace to exceed 5,000 total player registrations again in October. If the Company maintains the current flow of player registrations it would mark the third month in a row exceeding 5,000 player registrations. The Company has a talented team working behind the scenes and they are resolute in growing the business into a Global eSports powerhouse.

This week, the Company crowned champions in our most recent tournaments for Garena Free Fire, as well as Minion Masters. Free Fire drew over 1,000 player registrations, while the registrations for Minion Masters were up 37% over the last event, and the game's developer (Betawdwarf) sponsored the prize pool!

The Company also opened registration for several play over time events, including Clash of Clans (TH9), Clash Royale (5v5), and Brawl Stars (3v3), and looking forward to crowning these winners when these events are complete after many weeks of fierce competition.

GGToor’s platform allows players to become a part of the global gaming community, enabling them to share their experiences, play with others, and earn prizes. Many participants are concerned regarding earnings from gaming. Players have had negative experiences with other event organizers and had difficulty getting the prize funds. This lack of transparency in the distribution of prize funds and just fraud by scrupulous entities is one of the challenges the Company faces as it expands internationally. GGToor has a very transparent process to make sure all parties and winners have access to the prize payments information.

The Company believes these problems, as well as others, could be solved through the implementation of blockchain technology – a technology that has found applications in a variety of other areas and is now poised to bring its benefits to eSports gaming.

Luis Arce, President of Shadow Gaming, had this to say, “I am seriously investing time and resources exploring Blockchain Technology and how it can be implemented to enhance player experience. I passionately believe Blockchain can bring efficiencies to our operations while providing the players an efficient and timely method to send and receive payments. Blockchain is a huge, constantly supplemented, decentralized database with shared access, which utilizes a chain of blocks to store transaction data. Blockchain can also enable our Company to create NFTs and our cryptocurrency to pay winners prizes. These are just a few of the reasons we are exploring the implementation of this technology soon.”

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

