GGG vs. Rolls: How does Gennadiy Golovkin beat Steve Rolls?

Gennadiy Golovkin has faced some of the best fighters the middleweight division has to offer.

The former unified middleweight champion makes his 2019 debut on Saturday night as he faces Steve Rolls, live and exclusively on DAZN.

For Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) to get by Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) and put himself in position for a trilogy bout against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez he will have to do three things:

Start quickly

Usually, Golovkin comes out with a good pace, but for whatever reason he started slow in both fights with Alvarez. The 2004 Olympic silver medalist came right out against Vanes Martirosyan and punched him in the mouth and let him know that he was going to be in control. Ultimately, getting off to a less than the desired start against Alvarez ended up costing him in the eyes of the judges.

This time out, Golovkin has to be in Rolls' face and not give him any hope that he could do to him what Andy Ruiz Jr. did to Anthony Joshua last Saturday. Implementing that strategy will deflate Rolls and force him to alter his plan of attack.

Utilize the jab to set up power shots

It all starts with asserting the jab. Whenever Golovkin fires off a jab, he tends to have more of a laser focus in his eyes. He likes throwing the jab because it helps him get going, and he's able to gauge what his opponent will be trying to do. Pumping the jab early and often is going to put Golovkin in a rhythm quicker and make it an easier night at the office.

Doing this will allow Golovkin to set up his power shots and combinations, which he was reluctant to throw in his two fights with Alvarez. He was more content on just using the jab and not letting his hands go. The punch is supposed to be a setup move for a two-pronged attack. It should be subtle, but Golovkin can't be content on using it for 36 minutes.

Not look too far ahead

A ton of emotion is running through Golovkin right now. He felt he got the wrong side of the scorecards in his two fights with Alvarez.

This is arguably Golovkin's last shot at showing the world that he's one of the best middleweights of all time. A loss to Rolls would ruin all hope of another Alvarez clash and a permanent move to super middleweight down the line. A win over Rolls keeps everything on track.

The 37-year-old needs to remember what got him to this point and not let all the noise leading into the match take over his mind. Allowing that to happen will turn into mistakes, and everything the Kazakhstan native has worked diligently for will come crashing down.