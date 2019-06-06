GGG vs. Rolls: Betting odds, expert picks, how to bet on the fight

Gennadiy Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) and Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) will clash on Saturday night in super middleweight bout contested at a catchweight of 164 pounds from Madison Square Garden in New York City, live and only on DAZN.

And when two highly regarded gladiators prepare for combat, there are bets to be made. So, let's take a closer look at Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls odds, expert pick

Online sportsbook proboxingodds.com has named Golovkin as a sizable favorite as of June 3. The logical theory is oddsmakers regard Golovkin as one of the best middleweights on the planet, and Rolls as the guy with a minimal chance of pulling off the upset.

Golovkin comes in at minus -5000, which means you'd need to wager $5,000 to win $100. Meanwhile, Rolls is a plus +1200, meaning if you bet $100, you'd net $1,200. Put some money on this at William Hill before it's too late and the odds start to lower. To place a wager at William Hill, all you need to do is register on the homepage. Once you register, they will send you an email confirmation, and you will be able to log in and get started.

Golovkin is coming off a narrow majority decision defeat — the first loss of his storied career — to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in their rematch back in September. Many boxing fans and pundits felt Golovkin had done enough to warrant a decision for the second straight time against the Mexican star. An immediate trilogy bout wasn’t in the cards, as Alvarez faced Daniel Jacobs on May 4 and won by unanimous decision.

Rolls, who defeated KeAndrae Leatherwood by unanimous decision in December, seized the opportunity to take on Golovkin.

This is an exciting fight for Golovkin, his first under new trainer Jonathan Banks after ending his nine-year run with Abel Sanchez in April. Golovkin and Banks have only been together for about five weeks, so it will be hard for the 37-year-old to have everything down to a science under the guidance of the former trainer to Wladimir Klitschko. The biggest problems Golovkin had in both Alvarez fights was not fighting more on the inside to pound the body and using more movement to stay away from Alvarez’s shots.

For Rolls, 35, he has to come in like he has everything to gain and nothing to lose, just like Andy Ruiz Jr. last Saturday in his upset win over Anthony Joshua. No one expects him to be much trouble for the Kazakhstan star. He’s fought the majority of his career in Canada and never faced anyone of substance. But that is what makes Rolls so dangerous: The fear of the unknown when the lights shine the brightest. All fighters react differently. Look at Ruiz. When the chips were in Joshua’s favor, Ruiz rose to the occasion.

That said, it’s hard to see any outcome other than Golovkin destroying Rolls. He has a lot to prove that he’s still the "GGG" of old and that switching from Sanchez to Banks wasn’t a mistake. Although Golovkin should win in quick order, the odds on Rolls are too good to pass up, considering what happened last weekend.

SN Pick: Gennadiy Golovkin

Best Wager: Steve Rolls winning the fight; William Hill (+1200)

