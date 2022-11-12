GG Jackson, Gamecocks send Clemson packing in first rivalry game of Lamont Paris era

Midway through Friday night’s first half, South Carolina freshman phenom GG Jackson drained a 3-pointer at the top of the arc to take a lead over rival Clemson. Then he turned toward Gamecocks fans in the crowd, puffed out his chest and pointed to the garnet No. 23 on his jersey.

It might’ve only been the second game of the college basketball season, but there was no shortage of electricity in Colonial Life Arena. Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, the Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 60-58 in an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

The win bumped first-year head coach Lamont Paris to a 2-0 at the helm in Columbia, putting a bow on his 48th birthday, which he celebrated Friday.

Here’s what we learned from the rivalry clash.

Local players shine

Though Friday marked Paris’ first exposure to the Palmetto State rivalry, the game had added significance for USC’s in-state products.

The Ridge View alum Jackson, Cardinal Newman alum Chico Carter, Jr. and Jacobi Wright of Fort Mill each put together strong games for the Gamecocks, pacing the team offensively.

No one stood out more than Carter, whose last-second bucket with 0.3 seconds on the clock proved to be the game-winner. He finished with a team-high 16 points.

After posting a double-double in his freshman debut, Jackson followed up with another double-digit point effort, finishing with 12 points and eight points.

Carter and Wright primarily served as role players last season, but both have played significant minutes for USC through two games, with Carter Jr. starting both. Wright put up a career-high 14 points against S.C. State, and he continued his hot shooting from the 3-point line on Friday, scoring 10 points.

Both teams getting healthier

In good news for the Gamecocks, Illinois transfer forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was able to make his first career start after missing the season-opening win over S.C. State with a leg injury. With his return, Paris was able to start a bigger lineup than the guard-heavy starting five he employed against the Bulldogs. Bosmans-Verdonk scored the first two points of the game for USC.

Fellow veteran Meechie Johnson, a guard from Ohio State, also drew the start for USC after he suffered a pair of injuries against S.C. State and received treatment throughout the week. Johnson looked a bit shaky shooting the ball, especially early in the game, but he did make one of his trademark deep 3-pointers from well beyond the arc.

On the other side, Clemson star forward P.J. Hall made his season debut for the Tigers after offseason knee surgery. He didn’t start, but Hall played significant minutes off the bench with a long black sleeve wrapped around his right leg.

Gamecocks don’t let sloppiness bury them

While USC flashed its talent with dunks from Jackson and 3-pointers from Wright, the Gamecocks still have some cleaning up to do on both ends of the court.

Turnovers were an issue for much of the contest and especially in the second half. After turning the ball over just 11 times against S.C. State, the Gamecocks surpassed that total in the second half alone, allowing the Tigers to keep pace and never establishing much breathing room.

Though the new-look Gamecocks still need to adapt to Paris’ system, they’ve shown an aptitude through two games to deliver winning plays in the final moments. The shot by Carter Jr. in the final seconds was the biggest play of all.

Next four USC MBB games

Nov. 17: vs. Colorado State/at Charleston Classic, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 18: vs. TBD/at Charleston Classic)

Nov. 20: vs. TBD/at Charleston Classic)

Nov. 25: vs. USC Upstate (SEC Network Plus)