GFM Announces a Change of Location of Annual General Meeting Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFM Resources Limited (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GFM.H) announces that it has changed the venue for its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10:00 am Pacific Time on August 13, 2020 to Suite 1100 – 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”).



Pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrators’ guidance dated March 20, 2020 entitled “Canadian Securities Regulators Provide Guidance on Conducting Annual General Meetings During COVID-19 Outbreak” (the “CSA’s AGM Guidance”), the Corporation announces:

the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Suite 1100 – 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada;



the Corporation will post a copy of this news release on SEDAR; and



the Corporation will take all reasonable steps necessary to inform all parties involved in the proxy voting infrastructure (such as intermediaries, transfer agents and proxy service providers) of the change in the location for the Meeting.

Pursuant to the CSA’s AGM Guidance, the Corporation will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the Meeting. A copy of the materials for the meeting are available under the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In light of ongoing and evolving concerns and issues related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other parties, the Corporation is strongly encouraging shareholders and others NOT to attend the Meeting in person to be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The Company has set up a call-in number for those wishing to attend by phone at 604-688-2602 (Vancouver) or 1-833-353-8610 (toll-free anywhere in Canada/USA) with access code 8473253#.

Those shareholders who do wish to attend the Meeting in person, should carefully consider and follow the instructions of the federal Public Health Agency of Canada available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html We ask that shareholders also review and follow the instructions of any regional health authorities of the Province of British Columbia, including the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the Fraser Health Authority and any other health authority holding jurisdiction over the areas you must travel through to attend the Meeting. Please do not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or if you or someone with whom you have been in close contact has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days immediately prior to the Meeting. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by submitting their completed form of proxy prior to the Meeting.

The Corporation reserves the right to take any additional pre-cautionary measures deemed to be appropriate, necessary or advisable in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak, including denying access to persons who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, or who have, or have been in close contact with someone who has, travelled to or from outside Canada within the 14 days prior to the meeting, limiting the number of persons who may be allowed in a single room for the meeting to allow for required social distancing, or any other measures that may be recommended by public health authorities in connection with gatherings of persons.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Corporation expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Corporation’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GFM RESOURCES LIMITED

Suite 2000 - 1066 West Hastings Street Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada V6E 2X2 Tel: (+1) 604 925 2839



