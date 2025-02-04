GFL informs fighters of event schedule, claims 'offers from multiple major global platforms' for streaming

.

The GFL has notified its athletes of new details pertaining to operations and its upcoming schedule.

On Monday, fighters and teams received a memo, which MMA Junkie acquired from multiple recipients who asked to remain anonymous.

The memo, signed by GFL founder Darren Owen, reiterated many of the promotion's selling points including its revenue share, "partnership" mentality with fighters, and that fighters are underpaid and undervalued in MMA.

"I want you to feel free in your careers," Owen wrote. "If you want a release from your contract just ask me for it. If you don’t want to be here, we’re all better off if you’re not"

While many of those aspects have been heavily advertised, Owen also revealed new details including which month will be tied to which location, how the season format will play out, and discussed where the fights will be available for viewing.

Regular season schedule

The promotion held its first-ever draft Jan. 24 with 120 fighters divided across six teams from a pool of over 500 athletes. Dozens of notable names and a handful of former UFC champions including Tyron Woodley, Chris Weidman, Junior Dos Santos, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, Andrei Arlovski, Luke Rockholand, and Benson Henderson were among those selected.

Each team represents a different city, with each cities set to host an event in the regular season, as follows:

April: Los Angeles

May: New York

June: London

July: Miami

August: Dubai

September: Sao Paulo

The memo stated half of the GFL roster will compete each month, with each athlete expected to compete three times over the span of the six months. Fighters will alternate months.

Playoffs

Four teams will qualify for each weight class's playoffs with a championship event expected for November. Performance in the 2025 season will determine participation in the 2026 season.

First matchups

According to the memo the following matchups will kick off the 2025 season: Los Angeles vs. New York, Dubai vs. Miami, and Los Angeles vs. Sao Paulo.

Bout card order

Fans will vote to determine fight card order.

Team names

Team names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Where to watch

In the memo, GFL named ESPN+ and DAZN as "the current best available options" after mentioning there were "offers from multiple major global platforms" on the table. Regardless, the promotion told its athletes the fights will be available for global viewing.

Sponsorships

Fighters are not permitted to wear sponsors on their fight kits. The promotion pointed to its 50 percent rev-share policy with fighters as rationale, but also added there will be a 20 percent commission for any fighter that brings the promotion a sponsor that it then strikes a deal with.

Matchmaking

"Our priority is to create the highest revenue-generating fights possible," the memo reads. Owens admitted "trades" may occur in order to make these fights happen.

Content production partnership

The promotion says it has a deal in place with Box to Box Films for content production. Box to Box Films has produced content on Formula 1 racing and the NHL among other projects.

