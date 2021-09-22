GFL Hits 52-Week High on News

GFL Environmental Inc. (T.GFL) hit a new 52-week high of $47.52 on Wednesday. GFL announced the pricing of $250 million U.S. in aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2028 at par in a transaction that was significantly oversubscribed. GFL previously issued $500 million U.S. in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2028

Atlas Engineered Products (TSXV: AEP) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (T.AND) hit a new 52-week high of $51.37 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Baytex Energy Inc. (T.BTE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T.CJ) hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Alcanna Inc. (T.CLIQ) hit a new 52-week high of $8.62 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T.DRM) hit a new 52-week high of $27.90 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T.KEL) hit a new 52-week high of $4.27 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (T.LSPD) hit a new 52-week high of $164.60 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (T.NVA) hit a new 52-week high of $4.52 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (T.NXR.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $13.04 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Pipestone Energy Corp. (T.PIPE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (C.PMET) hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (T.SRV.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Storm Resources Ltd. (T.SRX) hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T.TVE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

American Pacific Mining Corp (C.USGD) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Avante Logixx Inc. (V.XX) hit a new 52-week high of $2.21 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T.ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $37.10 on Wednesday. No news stories available today.



