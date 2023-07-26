GFL Environmental sees revenue, net income grow in second quarter

VAUGHAN, Ont. — GFL Environmental Inc. says its net income from continuing operations was $293.8 million in the second quarter, up from $82.6 million a year earlier.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based company says revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion during the second quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were 72 cents, up from 17 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $540.7 million for the quarter, up from $453.3 million last year.

The company says it has completed 16 acquisitions so far this year.

GFL says it's increasing its guidance for the full financial year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press