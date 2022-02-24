GFG Significantly Expands Presence East of the Prolific Timmins Gold District by Adding 13,300 Hectares

GFG Resources Inc.
·10 min read
GFG Resources Inc.
GFG Resources Inc.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District

Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District
Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District

Figure 2: Timmins East Regional Map of the Goldarm Property

Timmins East Regional Map of the Goldarm Property
Timmins East Regional Map of the Goldarm Property

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. (“IEP”) to acquire a 100% interest in the 6,500-hectare WWCC property, subject to certain pre-existing encumbrances. In addition, the Company has staked a contiguous 6,800-hectare land package that is adjacent to the WWCC property, and collectively with the Montclerg Gold Project, will be referred to as the Goldarm Property (the “Property”).

The consolidated Goldarm Property consists of approximately 15,000 hectares and covers over 30 kilometres (“km”) of the prospective Pipestone and North Pipestone deformation zones which hosts multiple gold deposits and mines in one of the most prolific gold districts in the world (See Figures 1-2). The geological setting is analogous to many of the Timmins gold deposits however due to the lack of outcrop and complexity of land ownership, the Project has seen very little exploration. In addition, the Property encompasses other promising structural settings, including those associated with the Carr Porphyry, that host high-grade gold occurrences on adjacent properties.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG, commented, “The consolidation of these properties reflects our vision to find the next Timmins gold mine. We are pleased to expand our partnership with IEP that supports our drive to consolidate a regional scale land position that leverages our skill set and our early success at the Montclerg Gold Project. Consolidation opportunities in a proven gold district are rare and despite the limited historic exploration efforts, we strongly believe this region is highly prospective. The Property is strategically located along major structural corridors, with four mills and multiple producing gold mines within a 30 km radius. With control of over 30 km of strike, we are well positioned to implement our regional exploration strategy and are well financed to execute aggressive exploration programs in 2022.”

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, GFG has a right to earn 100% interest in the WWCC property, subject to a net smelter return royalty of up to maximum of 2% (the “IEP royalty”) and other encumbrances on certain claims, by:

  • Issuing common shares of GFG (“Consideration Shares”) over a 4-year period, based on the volume weighted average pricing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “VWAP”) for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of each anniversary date, as follows:

    • Upon receipt of final regulatory approvals of the Agreement (the “Effective Date”), valued at C$150,000

    • 12 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$150,000

    • 24 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$200,000

    • 36 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$250,000

    • 48 months following the Effective Date, valued at C$250,000;

  • Spending a minimum of C$2.0 million in exploration expenditures over 4 years on the WWCC property following the close of the Agreement;

  • Transferring C$400,000 in assessment credits to IEP within 48 months following the Effective Date;

  • Should GFG make a public announcement of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent on certain claims comprising the WWCC property, GFG shall make a one-time payment of C$1.0 million in cash or common shares (based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the announcement of such Mineral Resource), at the election of GFG; and

  • Should GFG make a subsequent public announcement(s) of a further National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent on certain claims comprising the WWCC property and that reside outside a two km radius from any previous announcement, GFG shall make a one-time payment in respect of each such subsequent announcement in the amount of C$1.0 million, in either cash or common shares (based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the announcement of such Mineral Resource), at the election of GFG.

Additional terms:

  • GFG has the right to accelerate the time periods set forth in the Agreement to acquire the WWCC property.

  • The Consideration Shares shall be subject to a voluntary lock-up pursuant to which a maximum of 5% of the aggregate number of Consideration Shares issued to IEP may be sold or transferred during any given fiscal quarter.

  • GFG has the right to buy-back one-half of the IEP royalty for C$1.0 million.

Completion of the Agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a customary four month hold period.

Outlook

In 2022, the Company plans to complete approximately 10,000 m of drilling on its Timmins portfolio with an emphasis on the Montclerg Gold Project. Starting this week, the Company will initiate a 3-4,000 m Phase 1 drill program at the Montclerg Gold Project. In addition to the 2022 drill programs, GFG will continue additional regional exploration activities and drill target development across the Goldarm Property and the Pen Gold Project. The regional programs will include airborne geophysics, sonic till sampling program and data compilation. Meanwhile, assay results are pending for the remaining nine holes from the maiden 2021 drill program and the Company expects to report these results throughout the first quarter.

At the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, metallurgical test work remains on-going with the Company’s joint venture partner Group 11 Technologies Inc. (“Group 11”). Initial metallurgical results from Group 11’s Stage 1 program are pending and GFG anticipates being able to provide an update in the near future. As the results become available, Group 11 will confirm next steps on conducting further laboratory testing and potential field work. Group 11’s goal is to demonstrate that the non-cyanide, water-based solution along with In-Situ Recovery technology can effectively recover gold and be applied to the gold mining industry.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cefdb5c-2a6c-4b63-9133-ea1506e530e1

Figure 2: Timmins East Regional Map of the Goldarm Property accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dfcf3b6-dd9d-4e39-a8e3-543bb4d4ba55

About GFG Resources Inc.
GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company operates three gold projects, each large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. In Wyoming, the Company has partnered with Group 11 through an option and earn-in agreement to advance the Company’s Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project with a technology that could revolutionize the gold mining industry.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. President, CEO and Director of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO
Phone: (306) 931-0930
or
Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development
Phone: (306) 931-0930
Email: info@gfgresources.com
Website: www.gfgresources.com

Stay Connected with Us
Twitter: @GFGResources
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gfgresources/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFGResourcesInc/

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the Project, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada and the United States will continue to support the development of mining projects in Canada and the United States. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company’s projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • ‘Something very memorable’: Scottie Barnes on Clutch Challenge debacle

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses the Clutch Challenge gaffe at NBA All-Star Weekend, Toronto’s solid stretch of play heading into the break, Fred VanVleet and more.

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Canada women look for more balanced performance against Germany at English tournament

    Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.