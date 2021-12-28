Gex Management Inc. and Quad M solutions Inc. enter into a Technology support and Marketing agreement

Deal Makes Gex Management Cash Flow and earnings positive

Enter into an equity swap agreement

Dallas, TX, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management Inc. (OTC:GXXM) has signed a technology support agreement with Quad M Solutions Inc. (OTC:MMMM). Under the agreement, GXXM will provide on going back office, tech support and product development. GXXM will receive $5 per employee per month for each employee with full insurance benefits. There is a minimum of $100,000 a month payment. GXXM’s vast expertise in blockchain, digital wallet and DeFi technology has proven crucial to aiding Quad M Solution’s transition to a Insurtech and Payment technology company. To further incentivise each corporation to aid each other, GXXM and MMMM have agreed to an equity swap agreement with each side signing a two year lockup. GXXM is to receive 10 million common shares of MMMM, and MMMM is to receive a convertible preferred into 20 million shares of GXXM.

Mr. Joseph Frontiere said “GXXM has a top flight technical team with experience in Blockchain and DiFi technology. Quad M needed such expertise to finalize the development of its on-boarding technology called LOLA and its payment and payroll technology. This deal allows GXXM to become a profitable and cash flow positive company. It actually replaces an almost exact amount of MMMM expenses with a significant upgrade. The share exchange will allow both companies to benefit from each others’ bright future.”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and EnterpriseTechnology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Contact: info@gexmanagment.com



