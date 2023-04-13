Getty Images Selects Canon as a Preferred Supplier of Digital Imaging Equipment

Getty Images - Canon

Melville, New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today a new multi-year partnership that makes Canon a preferred digital imaging equipment supplier for Getty Images.

“As the world’s foremost visual experts, there is no shortage of digital imaging companies that Getty Images could have partnered with,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president & general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The breadth of Canon cameras and lenses, as well as our distinguished service and support, can help Getty Images connect people with high quality, impactful visual content.”

Getty Images mission is to move the world, a mission that aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei - all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future – synergistically creating a partnership that will support visual content storytelling worldwide.

“Canon is synonymous with the innovation and evolution that digital image storytelling has experienced over the years making them an ideal partner,” said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President, Content,Getty Images. “Getty Images has a longstanding reputation of being a solutions-focused company by leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies, and partnering with Canon benefits us to continue that approach by providing our photographers and videographersthe right tools to create impactful visual stories.”

Getty Images will use a variety of Canon EOS system cameras, including the EOS R3 camera, EOS R5 camera, and a wide range of RF lenses for both still and video capture in one seamless system. Canon and Getty Images desire to collaborate on testing and implementation of new technologies that can help optimize workflow and address the needs of Getty Images photographers and content creators in the future.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first‑place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 516,000 contributors and more than 310 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately‑owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

