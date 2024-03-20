Getty Images reverses flag that Prince Archie christening photo was 'digitally enhanced'

Getty Images is reversing its flag on a christening portrait of Prince Archie, previously questioning whether the photo of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's son was "digitally enhanced."

The photo agency flagged the July 2019 photo, snapped by British photographer Chris Allerton. The image features a baby Prince Archie, now 4, held by mom Duchess Meghan, next to dad, Prince Harry.

The trio are surrounded by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, Prince William, Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

"The image in question had an editor's note placed on it while under review and that note has now been removed with no issues found," a Getty Images spokesperson told USA TODAY on Wednesday.

Princess Kate apologizes for 'editing' family photo pulled by image agencies

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Allerton as well as Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry. In comments made to U.K. outlet the Daily Mail, Allerton said the photo manipulation suggestion "was a load of cobblers," or nonsense.

Getty Images previously flagged another royal family photo featuring late Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images also flagged another royal family photo featuring Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account was "digitally enhanced" earlier this week, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to USA TODAY.

The photo features Queen Elizabeth, seated on a green sofa surrounded by Prince William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and their cousins Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, Mia Tindall and James, Earl of Wessex.

The move comes amid speculation and conspiracy theories around Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo editing incident, when the princess returned to Instagram amid her abdominal surgery recovery with a photo, surrounded by her three children, shot by Prince William. Later, the family photo was pulled by photo agencies due to "manipulation."

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the princess wrote on X. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

