Getty Images Announces Recipients of Annual Inclusion Grants

·3 min read
Eight photojournalists from around the world collectively awarded $40,000 in grants

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has today announced the recipients of its annual Getty Images Inclusion Grants. Totaling US$40,000, the grants aim to support emerging editorial talent within underrepresented groups, offering aspiring photojournalists the creative means and solutions to pursue education that will enable careers within the industry.

For this year’s program, eight grants of $5,000 each were awarded to editorial photographers and videographers from different professional specialties, including News, Sport, Arts & Entertainment and Multimedia. They were developed in partnership with Women Photograph, a non-profit working to elevate the voices of women and nonbinary visual journalists, and Diversify Photo, a community of photographers, editors, and visual producers working to diversify how people interact with media.

The Inclusion Grants are part of Getty Images’ wider grants program, which since its inception has donated over US$2.4 million to photographers and videographers around the world. The winners of the eight grants, split across four key specialties, are:

News

  • Mahé Elipe - French photographer based in Mexico City. Her documentary work focuses on the human condition with a particular interest in the place of women in society.

  • Lexi Parra - Venezuelan-American photographer and community educator based in Caracas, Venezuela. Her work focuses on youth culture, the personal effects of inequality and violence, and themes of resilience.

Sports

  • Ana Elisa Sotelo – Peruvian documentary photographer and filmmaker, focusing on gender narratives and how humans interact with their environment.

  • Ivan McClellan – American photographer focused on shedding light on Black cowboy culture, elevating their stories in popular media.

Arts & Entertainment

  • Barbara Peacock – American photographer focused on telling the shared American story through intimate portraits in local communities and homes.

  • Brandon Watson – American photographer focused on the obscure, yet dynamic, subcultures of society.

Multimedia

  • Rehab Eldalil – Egyptian documentary photographer focused on the broad theme of identity explored through participatory creative practices.

  • Melissa Perez Winder – American photographer and multimedia journalist.

“The submissions we saw during this year’s program were extremely varied in focus and style of storytelling, which was inspiring,” said Ken Mainardis, SVP of Content at Getty Images. “We’re proud to work with our partners and such an experienced group of judges from across the industry and beyond to award these grants to talented photographers and videographers from across the globe.”

Recipients were selected by an esteemed panel of judges convened by Women Photograph, Diversify Photo and Getty Images, comprising accomplished professionals from the fields of photography and journalism:

  • Alissa Ambrose - Director of Photography and Multimedia, STAT News

  • Mona Boshnaq – Photo Editor, The New York Times

  • Brian Frank – Documentary Photojournalist

  • Candida Ng – Photo Editor, AFP

  • Allison Stewart – Photo Editor, Godfrey Dadich

  • Danielle Scruggs – Picture Desk Editor, Getty Images

  • Alex Garcia - Independent Photographer and Director

  • Joe Rodriguez – Senior Visuals Editor, Rolling Stone

The Getty Images Inclusion Grants are open to photographers around the world with the aim of promoting greater diversity and inclusion within the photographic and media industries. For further information, see here.

Image credits (clockwise from top left): Ivan McClellan, Brandon Watson, Barbara Peacock, Ana Elisa Sotelo, Mahé Elipe, Rehab Eldalil, Lexi Parra

Media Contact

Alex Lazarou: alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com


