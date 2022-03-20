Getting water to rural fires faster

Along with the recent addition of a pumper that carries twice as much water, another change has been made to improve fire response in the countryside.

Most structure fires in the rural area require at least three tankers to create an efficient shuttle to provide water in the absence of fire hydrants.

New “Automatic Aid” arrangements are being put in place with Grey Highlands and with Shelburne fire services that will get trucks rolling 10 to 15 minutes earlier.

Before, under Mutual Aid, the responding department needed to be on site to appoint an Incident Commander who could then summon help.

In certain specified areas, there will be automatic dispatch for the tanker, only in the case of a confirmed structure fire.

These are reciprocal agreements between Shelburne-Dundalk and Grey Highlands-Dundalk.

Fire Chief Derek Malynyk brought the agreements before council. He said that the agreements were developed with legal consultation.

Southgate recently sold the 1996 International Pumper 7 through the GovDeals website for $18,401, higher than the hidden reserve price placed on it by the township.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald