Getting my Twitter blue tick was the happiest day of my life – charging for them will do untold damage

Even now, years later, I get a little flutter of joy thinking about it. I was in my early 20s and working for this newspaper, on the property and gardening section. My self-esteem was at rock bottom.

I woke up one morning and rolled over to check my phone. As usual, the first thing I did, before even finding out why my mother had called me 43 times at 3am, was to open Twitter. There it was, in my notifications, unmistakable. ‘Verified’ followed you.

In that second, I knew how lottery winners must feel, staring at a few words that tell them their life will never be the same. I was verified. I had my tick. I’d had the tap on the shoulder, the quiet word in the hallway. I was chosen.

Twitter always kept to the official line that the Verified badge was just to denote users who were at risk of impersonation. Nobody was fooled. We knew what it meant. Our star shone a little brighter than the others. Our blue bird chirped a little louder. All 140-character (later 280-character) statements are created equal, but some more equal than the others. As I often tell my wife and daughter, it was the best day of my life.

At first, I didn’t notice much change. While the act of verification was immediate, its effects took a while to make themselves known. I wasn’t sure how to handle this new privilege. Gradually I learned to walk a little taller, to treat the unticked with a sensitive but firm hauteur. Since then, while the world has been up and down, I’ve always had that little blue checkmark – the tick itself is white, in a fetching blue casing – reminding me of my status.

Imagine my distress when I read of Elon Musk’s plan to charge $8 a month for verification. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull****,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

Then, a seeming change of heart. After a spate of people setting up fake accounts pretending to be George Bush, Tony Blair, Elon Musk – Fred and Rose West, even – Musk suddenly tweeted that he was reversing his decision and reverting to the old system. Or is he? The situation seems to be changing by the hour.

Who would have thought that my coveted tick would become so controversial?

“Move fast and break stuff” might have been Mark Zuckerberg’s maxim in the early days of Facebook, before they decided to go bankrupt trying to make the metaverse a thing, but it is Musk who has adhered most closely to his destructive ethos. First he destroyed Nasa’s fledgling rocket business with SpaceX, then he stirred up the benign automotive industry with Tesla. Now he says he wants to make things better for the peasants, without thinking of us lords.

The joy of the blue tick is that it’s discretionary. Historically, ticks were handed out not on the basis of followers, but on an arbitrary matrix of celebrity. Journalists were among the biggest recipients of blue ticks, relative to their other status. Nobody is quite sure why. Cynics have suggested that this is because hacks are a malicious, poorly paid and underworked demographic who love nothing better than holding strong but ill-informed views on things, which is to say exactly the things Twitter rewards.

I prefer to take the opposite view. Twitter was one of the few businesses to treat journalists with the respect we obviously deserve. Charging for blue ticks will do untold damage. On the one hand it will let lots of unscrupulous riff-raff in, but it will force out the honest newspapermen. Eight dollars per month might not be a lot to Elon Musk, but it is roughly a quarter of most journalists’ disposable income. If ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but if he is broke, don’t take away his blue tick.

After all, if it wasn’t for journalists reporting the unvarnished truth, without fear or prejudice, and thrashing it out in Twitter’s marketplace of ideas, Britain and America might not be the flourishing democracies they are today. The world would risk sliding into a morass of angry misinformation.

The blue tick elite have policed Twitter for over a decade. To paraphrase George Orwell, everyone sleeps soundly because blue ticks are out there deciding which opinions are good, and which are bad. We quote-tweet the tickless peasants, sometimes adding “yep” or “this”, just so the original poster knows it has our little imprimatur of quality.

Some of us do this vital work at the expense of our actual jobs. We do it at the weekend, and when we are meant to be cooking, watching the children. Have we had thanks or payment? No. When NHS workers accepted clapping rather than money for their work during Covid, they were hailed as heroes. When we accept payment in terms of likes and blue ticks, we are derided as workshy narcissists. If it weren’t for us, Twitter would not have been such a wonderful engine for good in the world. He might be the richest man in the world, but Elon Musk cannot afford to tick us off.