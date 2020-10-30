Getting too many texts? Blame the election

"I spend a lot of time doing Zoom town halls," says Melissa Watson, a schoolteacher and army veteran standing for Congress in South Carolina.

Her district is mostly rural, and pandemic restrictions have limited her ability to knock on doors.

South Carolina shut down non-essential businesses on 1 April, and then implemented a state-wide home-or-work order on 7 April. Apart from a few exceptions, like necessary shopping or outdoor exercise, residents had to stay at home unless they were working.

So, Ms Watson joins Zoom meetings with local groups and county parties. "Whatever anybody will invite me to," she jokes.

Meetings with female politicians and businesswomen, which she calls "Women, Wine, and Watson" are among her favourite Zoom gatherings.

Ms Watson uses a host of different apps to support her campaigning, She lists seven for me, including apps that analyse data and two different text messaging services.

It may seem strange that the humble text message - the old-fashioned SMS, not even WhatsApp - has emerged as the workhorse of the 2020 US election.

But people read 70-98% of text messages, compared with 20% of emails, according to research company Gartner.

And they respond to 40-50% of texts, but only 6% of emails.

Email "is dying a slow and painful death," says Daniel Serralde, chief of staff for the Dallas county Republican party.

Messaging apps like Hustle, GetThru, and RumbleUp let campaign volunteers first message their close networks, then their neighbours and others in their vicinity.

They are designed for elections: Hustle for political campaigns and non-profit organisations, GetThru targeting the Democratic side, and RumbleUp aiming at the Republican end.

These apps, or versions of them, are designed to go into the hands of party supporters, to help them contact people they know.

Recipients can reply, since there's a human volunteer on the end, and ask questions about voting locations, postal ballots or Zoom meetings.

There's also the option of cross-referencing a volunteer's own contacts with target lists of supporters or undecided voters.

"Actually the most effective voice to get someone to go out and participate is their sister, co-worker or mum," says Jay Godfrey, vice president of NationBuilder, a leading campaign software firm in Los Angeles.

And when your sister sends you a link, perhaps for a Zoom town hall meeting or a petition, and you click on it, the campaign will know it was her link you clicked.

That means campaigns can "see, acknowledge, and thank people who are really enthusiastic," says Mr Godfrey.

It's a change for the better, argues Brendan Tobin, vice president of Ecanvasser, a campaign software company founded in Ireland which now works internationally.

"It's more relational, it's more real and sustainable, and political parties don't lose these people post election," he says.

Like much of the new 2020 campaign technology, these apps are inexpensive and can create a more level playing field for poorer candidates and non-traditional voices, who might otherwise be excluded.

The Lincoln Project, a group of prominent Republicans opposing Donald Trump's re-election, is an example.

Peer-to-peer messaging and social media placed them in the spotlight.

"That kind of group wouldn't be getting as much traction traditionally. They're a major player despite being shunned by their own party which is pretty astonishing," Mr Godfrey says.

