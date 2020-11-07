Getting rid of Trump won't be enough to fix America's broken democracy

The good news is that Donald Trump appears to be on the cusp of being voted out of the White House. The bad news is that Trump was not a unique, aberrant threat to American democracy; it was already broken so deeply and in so many ways that no single election can possibly repair the damage.

Even with a Biden administration, the worsening structural inequities embedded in the nation for centuries – and cynically exploited by Republicans to govern with narrow minority support – will still be with us. They are embodied in institutions such as the electoral college, which elected Trump in 2016 despite his losing the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

In fact, including Biden, the Democratic candidate for president has won the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. But in part because of the electoral college’s rural bias (a vote cast for president in Wyoming counts nearly four times as much as a vote cast in California), and in part because the college heightens the importance of a handful of largely white, midwestern battleground states, Republicans have won the White House with fewer votes twice since 2000.

Representational fairness is even more dire in the US Senate, which gives disproportionate power to older, whiter, more rural and more conservative interests. Right now, states representing just 17% of the nation’s population could elect a majority of senators. By 2040, the 15 most populous states will be home to 67% of Americans yet represented by just 30% of the Senate. Add up the actual votes received in the winning election of every sitting US senator, and Republicans haven’t won a senate majority since the mid-1990s. Yet they’ve controlled the Senate for 10 of the last 20 years, and used that advantage to shape the ideological balance on the federal courts.

By taking advantage of American democracy’s design flaws, Republicans secured an edge. State legislatures and the courts helped make it stick. After Barack Obama and the Democrats swept elections in 2008, Republicans identified another tactic that could be exploited as a path back to power: redistricting.

Every state legislature and congressional district is redrawn every 10 years, after the census, to account for population changes. In almost every state, state legislatures draw these lines. As part of a $30m Republican strategy called Redmap, Republicans identified 107 key state legislative seats across 16 states that would give them complete control of the process in the most important swing states: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. They won, and then drew themselves sophisticated maps that they have not lost on since: More than 50 million Americans live in a state in which one or both chambers of their state legislature is controlled by Republicans even though Democrats won more votes in 2018. And in the 2012 election, the first on these tilted maps, Republicans kept the House of Representatives despite losing the overall vote to Democrats by 1.4m.

In 2013, a 5-4 supreme court decision undid the “pre-clearance” protections of the Voting Rights Act, designed to check localities with a history of racial prejudice in voting laws. Chief Justice John Roberts argued that those voting protections were in response to “eradicated practices.” “Today the nation is no longer divided along those lines,” he argued, “yet the Voting Rights Act continues to treat it as if it were.”

This magically changed and racially harmonious nation then embarked on an orgy of voter suppression, largely aimed at disenfranchising Black and Latino voters.

Gerrymandered legislatures led the way. State Republicans rigged rules and entrenched themselves in power. Twenty-five states enacted restrictive voter identification (ID) bills or tightened measures already in place. Texas required ID that the state knew 600,000 registered Latino voters lacked. North Carolina’s legislature studied the exact forms of ID that Black voters were least likely to have, then required those. Alabama began enforcing a strict ID bill; then, in 2015, closed almost all of the offices in majority black counties where people could get those IDs. And Wisconsin’s new law may have prevented 300,000 people from voting, a federal court found, in a state Trump carried by a margin of less than 25,000 in 2016.

Story continues