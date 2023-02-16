'Getting rid of Boris is starting to look like the dumbest decision the Tories ever made'

Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain September 6, 2022 - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Since Boris Johnson’s ousting from No 10 in July last year, Westminster watchers have speculated over the likelihood of a possible comeback.

Iain Dale on Monday outlined how he thinks a return of Mr Johnson is “inevitable”, writing for The Telegraph that “Rishi was supposed to stop the rout. He hasn’t. Now Tory MPs are starting to think only one man can.”

Readers largely agreed with Mr Dale, as evidenced by a Telegraph poll, which shows 59 per cent of 11,750 also believe the former prime minister will return to politics.

However, readers were less certain about whether Tory voters would support such a move.

Here’s a look at the best of the debate – don't forget to join the conversation in the comments section below.

For: ‘The public should have decided his future at the ballot box, not by a coup’

Many say they would back a Boris Johnson resurgence, in part because they argue his demise was unjust and that it would be democratic to accept a fightback. Additionally, his proven ability to win a general election makes him the best bet at surviving the next one, according to our readers.

Against: ‘Boris Johnson is the main reason why the Conservatives are in the plight they are’

Many readers stand firmly against the return of Boris Johnson, arguing that he squandered his 80 seat majority and hold him responsible for the plight the Conservatives are currently in. Others question whether Mr Johnson would even get a seat.

No solution: ‘It doesn't matter which Party is in charge or who leads them, we'll get the same awful outcomes’

While some who describe themselves as “politically homeless” bemoan the alternatives to Boris Johnson, they also don't see him as the solution.

Do you think a Boris Johnson comeback is inevitable? Join the conversation in the comments section below