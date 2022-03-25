Getting Ready With Olivia Culpo for Vanity Fair’s ‘Vanities’ Bash

“The week leading up to the Oscars is always such a fun and exciting time,” said Olivia Culpo.

Among the many events, the actress and social media personality (with five million Instagram followers) attended Vanity Fair’s young Hollywood “Vanities” bash on Tuesday, held at Musso & Frank Grill.

“I love old Hollywood history and being able to be in such an iconic space for this event was an experience I won’t forget,” she said of the location of choice. “Musso & Frank Grill is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, and most celebrated restaurants in Los Angeles, and if you haven’t been, I highly recommend checking it out and ordering a martini. You won’t be disappointed.”

In the photos above, Culpo gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her look for the night, a St. John dress paired with Gucci heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Here, she shares a few words on the evening:

WWD: How did your look come together?
Olivia Culpo: I actually had several beautiful looks to choose from for the party. There was a look from Giambattista Valli that featured a large white bow, but on the red carpet I tend to wear mostly black. Lately with my sense of style, I’ve been leaning more into unique and unconventional silhouettes, and the shoulder detailing on the St. John dress caught my eye and made a subtle yet elegant statement.

WWD: Did you start with an idea for the outfit or hair or makeup? What came first as inspiration?

O.C.: Typically, it depends. For the look I wore, the dress came first, and we complemented it by adding a hair-bow detail to accentuate the silhouette and feminine elements of the dress. My hair and makeup were done by Justine Marjan and Liz Castellanos, and we kept it super clean and simple. The dress had sheer details and a plunging neckline so I liked that my hair and makeup felt sexy, but the sweet bow and hairstyle made it feel really feminine.

WWD: How would you describe your sense of style, and how has it evolved?

O.C.: I recently got back from Paris Fashion Week, and I always feel so inspired to try and incorporate new elements into my sense of style after visiting. On the runways this season, I saw a lot of structured designs, which inspired me to choose the dress by St. John and bring that runway vision to life. As my style continues to evolve, I plan to incorporate more color into my wardrobe, and I loved seeing how Valentino utilized bright pops of pink on the runway. It was phenomenal. Whether it’s attending fashion shows or walking the streets of Paris, I’m able to draw so much inspiration and new ideas that allow me to creatively express myself, and putting on clothing has always been such a creative outlet for me.

WWD: What were some highlights from your night at the party?

O.C.: There were so many highlights from my night out that it’s hard to choose. From being able to celebrate emerging talents in Hollywood to the experiential rum club that was created at Musso & Frank’s to catching up with friends I hadn’t seen in a while, the night could not have been better.

WWD: What are your plans for Oscar Sunday?

O.C.: During the Oscars, it’s actually my friend’s birthday so I’m working on planning a surprise for him.

WWD: Any performances and films stand out to you that you’ll be rooting for?

O.C.: This awards season, there are so many amazing women nominated, especially when the competition is Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz, to name a few. I have a little bit of catching up to do before Sunday in terms of films. I still need to watch “The Power of the Dog” and “Licorice Pizza.” But, “Dune” was one film I saw that I absolutely loved.

