We’re Getting a "Pretty Little Liars" Cast Reunion This Week
Liars rejoice! Almost three years after the show's finale, the iconic cast of Pretty Little Liars is reuniting and all your faves will be there.
This Friday at 3 PM ET, the cast will get together for a virtual reunion. Ashley Benson, Torian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Tyler Blackburn, and Ian Harding will all be there along with the executive producer of the show, I. Marlene King.
Tickets to watch the reunion are $15 and all proceeds from ticket sales go to Feeding America.
"The PLL gang is gettin' together for a cyber reunion for an amazing cause," Lucy wrote on Instagram. "We’ll be answering your questions and talking all things PLL."
The reunion comes just about a week before Pretty Little Liars will become available on the new streaming site HBO Max. It was announced back in February that HBO would put the episodes of the hit show on their streaming service following PLL's removal from Netflix in July 2019. In addition to PLL, HBO Max will also be the host of Selena Gomez's upcoming cooking show, so you're going to want to get a subscription ASAP.
