Getting kids moving will be the focus of new KSDPP Intervention Facilitator

With big shoes to fill and a big job ahead of him, it’s a good thing Cougar Kirby has big energy and big ideas on how to get kids moving in his new role as Intervention Facilitator at the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Project – and there are a ton of big things coming for Kahnawake schoolkids this fall.

“It’s awesome,” said Kirby, who recently got promoted to the position. “It’s an important mission and we’re promoting healthy habits in a fun way. It’s important and I’m excited to get started,” he said.

A 2018 report published by Diabetes Canada’s Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines Expert Committee called ‘Type 2 Diabetes and Indigenous Peoples’ showed Indigenous Peoples in Canada were ‘among the highest-risk populations for diabetes and related complications,’ with the colonization policies of the federal government being chief among the factors for those statistics.

Kirby is hoping to be part of the legacy of change and, that begins with the fall programs for the KDSPP that will run and the services that will be expanded thanks to a grant from Desjardins.

That extra funding will likely expand the curriculum and cafeteria program, which will support Kahnawake teachers with both physical and human resources to help kids make good nutrition choices and get them moving.

“It’s something that’s important to me,” Kirby said. “I want to make a contribution to better health in our community. Obviously, we can’t overhaul things right away, but we have the cafeteria support system coming in soon,” he said, as well as a number of fun schoolyard programs designed to help kids embrace exercise.

Project Playground, which consists of a schoolyard animator coming to the school equipped with sports equipment and organizing games and activities of different kinds, will get started in late September or early October right around the same time as the Mohawk Miles, which the KSDPP will co-organize with the Kahnawake Youth Center (KYC).

Story continues

In October, the KSDPP will also organize the Walking School Bus, where the bus to school will stop a few blocks short and the students will walk the last little bit to school, accompanied by animators and healthy snacks, Kirby said.

On November 14 – World Diabetes Day – Kirby and team will hold a day of intervention in the schools aimed at helping kids make educated, healthy dietary choices.

It’s a loaded back-to-school season for the former competitive lacrosse player and swimmer, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “This is where I want to be: giving kids the opportunity to get moving,” he said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase