Getting a handbook on HR policy; Family Day added

As more and more is being added to human resources regulations, Southgate Township’s personnel policy has grown.

Last Wednesday, Council repealed its bylaw for the personnel policy, as Kayla Best, Human Resources Manager, has been working on an HR manual for employees to use instead.

As well, a change was made to the policy by adding Family Day as a statutory holiday.

Mayor Brian Milne cast the tie-breaking vote to add Family Day to the list. It was also supported by Councillors Shipston, Singh Soares and John, with Deputy Mayor Dobreen, and Councillors Rice and Ferguson opposed.

The change puts Southgate in line with other municipalities, Ms Best said. One municipality had 10, which is the minimum number in Ontario. Southgate had 11 before the change; seven municipalities had 12 and one had 15.

Ms Best said that the request for a Family Day holiday had come “multiple times through staff surveys.” Schools and child care centres are closed that day, the report noted.

The HR handbook will be easier for employees to use, Ms Best said. The policy was “very large and the sections are growing and growing.”

The new process means that the personnel bylaw will no longer need to be repealed and replaced each time a change is made.

From this point forward, the changes will be made by resolution. The report said that “information/practices will be approved by Council, not the manual itself.”

Coun. Martin Shipston commented that the change made sense to him, as policies are going to change over time.

Up to now, the personnel policy has been available on the website, among the other township policies.

The change-over to the HR manual will be done by staff, turning each section into its own policy procedure, the report said. The policies will be reviewed to make sure they comply with legislation.

