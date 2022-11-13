Getting In Cheap On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Is Unlikely

Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.8x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Union Pacific has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Union Pacific would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 29% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.3% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.2% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Union Pacific's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Union Pacific's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Union Pacific's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Union Pacific you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.

