Getting In Cheap On Pilkington Deutschland AG (HMSE:FDD) Might Be Difficult

Pilkington Deutschland AG's (HMSE:FDD) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Building industry in Germany have P/S ratios below 0.9x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Pilkington Deutschland Performed Recently?

The revenue growth achieved at Pilkington Deutschland over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this decent revenue performance to beat out the industry over the near term, which has kept the P/S propped up. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

Pilkington Deutschland's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 46% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 3.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Pilkington Deutschland is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Pilkington Deutschland revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. In the eyes of shareholders, the probability of a continued growth trajectory is great enough to prevent the P/S from pulling back. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pilkington Deutschland (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

