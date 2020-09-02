Getting In Cheap On Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Is Unlikely

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Cohen & Steers' and the market's retreating earnings lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company can turn things around and break free from the broader downward trend in earnings. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Cohen & Steers' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.4%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 21% overall rise in EPS. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.5% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Cohen & Steers' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Cohen & Steers' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Cohen & Steers currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Cohen & Steers has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

