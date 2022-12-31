Getting In Cheap On Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 20.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Blackstone's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

pe
pe

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Blackstone's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 52%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 60% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% each year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.2% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Blackstone is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Blackstone's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Blackstone maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Blackstone (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Blackstone. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

