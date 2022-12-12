Getting In Cheap On American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Might Be Difficult

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about American Express Company's (NYSE:AXP) P/E ratio of 15.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, American Express has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is American Express' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like American Express' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.9% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 21% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 10.0% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.0% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we can see why American Express is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of American Express' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - American Express has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on American Express, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

