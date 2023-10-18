Will we be getting a Celebrity Big Brother soon?

ITV

Right now we are in full Big Brother mode, the brand new house, the hilariously tough challenges, and the chaotic cast members; we just can't get enough of this new season.

And while we don't want to see it end any time soon, we're already thinking ahead of future seasons. A second season of the civilian Big Brother has already been confirmed, so what about the celebrity version?

Will we be getting a new version of the iconic show that saw Gemma Collins shout she was "claustrophobic Darren" and Amy Childs give Jedward a 'vajazzle'?

Here's everything we know about a potential Celebrity Big Brother series.

Has Celebrity Big Brother been confirmed?

Ok, so before we get too excited about the possibility of Celebrity Big Brother returning to our screens, nothing has officially been confirmed by ITV.

A report in Broadcast claimed a celebrity version of the series was in the works, however a spokesperson from ITV clarified they are currently focusing on the civilian version of Big Brother.

They said: "At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course.”

It has been confirmed however, a second series of the civilian Big Brother will be happening. Woohoo!

What is Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother started in 2001, a year after the first series of the original Big Brother and was initially a spin-off version for Comic Relief. It went on for eight days and saw Jack Dee as the winner.

It returned again in 2002 for another short version where celebrities were in the house for 10 days.

Celebrity Big Brother took a two year break before returning in 2005 and since then a series has aired every year Big Brother was on air, often airing two seasons per year.

The show follows a similar format to the civilian version, except the winner is competing to win the prize fund for a charity of their choice rather than themselves.

Who could be on the cast of Celebrity Big Brother?

Over the years there's been many iconic Celebrity Big Brother contestants from Gemma Collins, to Katie Price, to Tiffany Pollard step foot into the Celebrity Big Brother house, so who could be in the running next?

Well, as the series has not actually been confirmed we'd need to wait a little longer to find out the lineup. However, a number of reports have suggested ex-ITV presenter Phillip Schofield and Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged affair with Boris Johnson, could potentially be some of the celebrities the series is interested in signing up.

A source told the MailOnline: "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.

"Phillip Schofield is someone they're going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris."

Earlier this year Phillip Schofield stepped down from all his TV commitments with ITV following his admission to having an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a much younger colleague whilst he was still married and prior to publicly coming out as gay.

Jennifer Arcuri alleged she had an affair with Boris Johnson for four years while he was Mayor of London. At the time Johnson's press secretary said of the accusations: "He does believe in the wider principles of integrity and honesty. He acts with integrity and is honest. He follows the Nolan principles when conducting himself in public life."

Guess we'll just have to wait a little longer to find out about the future of Celebrity Big Brother.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX

