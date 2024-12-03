‘He is getting back’ – Arne Slot shares positive injury update ahead of Liverpool clash v Newcastle





Liverpool will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Reds are heading into this game after a 2-0 win against Manchester City last week.

Liverpool have won 11 out of their 13 Premier League games and only lost once. That defeat was against Nottingham Forest in September.

Ahead of their game against Newcastle, manager Arne Slot has shared some positive injury updates.

The Reds will be without Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley, but Slot says it won’t be long before other key players join the group.

Harvey Elliott got a few minutes towards the end against City, and Federico Chiesa should be back in the side soon.

Slot said, as quoted by BBC Sport: “The good thing is that Harvey Elliott is getting fitter and fitter again, and he played this position many times as well.

“I’m not afraid that Mo’s (Mohamed Salah) numbers will drop at all. When it comes to an injury of him, then we are in a better position on the left wing than we are on the right.

“The good thing is, Federico is also training with us. He is getting back and Harvey is getting back, but the best thing that can happen to us is that Mo stays fit and keeps producing these numbers.”

Liverpool need players back quickly during the festive break

Liverpool are probably over-reliant on Salah.

The Egyptian wizard is an incredibly fit player who has started in all 13 Premier League games for the club.

Liverpool will have more attacking options when Chiesa and Elliott return, and it will make the squad even stronger.

Diogo Jota is also expected to return at some point this month.

Chiesa has managed only one substitute appearance in the Premier League. The Italian forward can play as a striker and in all three attacking positions up front.

He is a top-quality player, but his injury problems remain a big concern. He can still play a big role for the Reds this season.



