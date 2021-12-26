Getting in on the act

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer

Last week we took the boy into Big Town for his first live, musical experience: a performance of The Lion King in the West End. It was a gift from his Uncle Darragh and Auntie Emilie, who clearly like him more than any of my aunts or uncles ever liked me. I didn’t get trips to see The Lion King when I was a kid. The best we could manage was pantos and nativity plays – and most of those had our own siblings in, which rather denuded them of mystique.

I had my own time in the spotlight, of course, and few within Nazareth House Primary School’s Class of 1997 will ever forget my star turn as Reuben, the inexplicably French brother of Joseph in The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which I conducted entirely dressed as Eric Cantona. Nor my role in our primary school nativity, in which I played an unlikely master of ceremonies named Pablo the Mexican Reindeer. Maybe it’s my former mastery of the stage which has me questioning the allure of taking a toddler to a two-hour theatrical extravaganza. Or maybe it’s the idea of making a three-year-old sit still without talking, screaming, crying or wetting himself throughout its duration.

Luckily, the boy enjoyed The Lion King very much. He clapped at every act break and as each new animal appeared, he helpfully shouted their name out loud, as if taking a roll of attendance for the theatre. He growled like a lion and, in case this didn’t get the point across, said quite loudly, ‘I’m a lion.’ He laughed at the funny parts and did seem suitably shaken by the more tragic moments, on which I won’t dwell here. It does feel weird to think I should avoid spoiling the bestselling musical of all time, which has been open for 23 years and grossed over $8bn, spun from the identical plot of a film which every single person on earth has also seen. I mean, at this point, it feels a little like spoiling the plot of that movie where those French lads land on the moon but, in any case, such was my son’s unwillingness to leave his seat he decided to hold in a wee well past straining point and interrupted his growling to shout: ‘I need toilet!!!!’

I leapt into action with the alacrity of one of those French lads who landed right in the moon’s eye, sashayed through 20 people to get my way to the only available toilet, mounting my son on the seat just in time for the trickle to start with no soiling or seepage whatsoever. My newfound appreciation for myself as an Action Dad was only slightly dimmed by the trip back, where I managed to hoist my son over my own head in such a fashion that, unbeknown to me, he kicked every single head of the row in front of us all the way back to our seats.

Within minutes he was asleep and, by the time of curtain up, lay strewn across our laps like a long, snoring draught excluder. His trip to the jungle, the mighty jungle, had been a roaring success, and the lion slept tonight.

