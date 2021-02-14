Who gets the Covid vaccine next?
The coronavirus vaccine programme is to be widened to more groups after the government said on Sunday that 15 million of the most at-risk people had received at least one dose.
Care home residents, people over the age of 70, those deemed to be “clinically extremely vulnerable” and frontline health and social care workers were the first groups to be offered the jab.
On Sunday Boris Johnson said the government had hit its target, but The Independent has previously reported how some housebound vulnerable people have been “forgotten” in the vaccine rollout.
In England, people aged 65 to 69 and those who are clinically vulnerable are now being invited to book their Covid-19 jab as the vaccination programme moves into a new phase on Monday.
The government has announced that it plans for everyone in the top nine groups – including everyone over the age of 50 and people aged 16 plus with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and death – to be offered their first vaccine dose before May.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has not yet set out plans on who should be vaccinated beyond the top nine priority groups.
But the health secretary, Matt Hancock, has pledged that all UK adults will be offered a Covid vaccine by the autumn.
It is unknown whether key workers will be offered the jab as a priority.
The JCVI is currently discussing what the future plans should look like and expects to set out these recommendations by the end of the month
Those aged over 70 who have not been offered a jab yet are being urged to contact the NHS – through the Covid vaccination website or by calling 119 – to book an appointment.
Additional reporting by PA
