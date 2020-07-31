Gethin Jones dropped out of 'MasterChef' after developing coronavirus symptoms

Gethin Jones arriving at the Champion of Women Awards (PA)

Gethin Jones has revealed he dropped out of Celebrity MasterChef because he developed coronavirus symptoms.

The Welsh TV presenter was due to compete for a place in the final in an episode that was filmed earlier this year but aired on Thursday night, but had to pull out after becoming unwell.

His departure was announced by judge Gregg Wallace during the episode and Jones later posted a message on Twitter admitting he was “gutted” that he had to quit.

However, the star said it was not a difficult decision for him because he would not have wanted to put anyone else at risk.

Thank you for all your lovely messages re @MasterChefUK. I had symptoms of Covid-19 the morning of the next stage. Absolutely GUTTED... but it was the easiest decision. Would never put anyone at risk. Enjoy the next hour - these guys can cook!!! — Gethin Jones (@GethincJones) July 30, 2020

“Thank you for all your lovely messages re @MasterChefUK,” he tweeted.

“I had symptoms of Covid-19 the morning of the next stage.

“Absolutely GUTTED... but it was the easiest decision. Would never put anyone at risk.”

“Enjoy the next hour - these guys can cook!!!” added Jones, 42.

Gethin Jones attending the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (PA)

Fans were quick to express their sympathy on social media, saying they hoped Jones was feeling better.

“Ahhhhh Gethin so gutted you had to take that decision, basically watching this show because of you!!! Was cheering for you to win!!!” said one, while another posted: “What a shame Gethin, you were cooking so well and stood a great chance of getting to the final.”

Some suggested Jones should get another shot at Celebrity MasterChef next year.

“I hope you get another chance to compete in future as you were awesome!” tweeted one.

Other contestants across the BBC series included football star John Barnes, TV star Jeff Brazier and hockey player Sam Quek.

The competition was won by television and YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf.