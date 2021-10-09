‘Getaway’ Drama Pilot Not Going Forward At NBC, Freeing Up ‘Manifest’s Matt Long & ‘All Rise’s Marg Helgenberger

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has opted not to proceed with its drama pilot Getaway. Headlined by Annie Ilonzeh, it starred two leads of recently canceled broadcast series that have since been resurrected, Manifest’s Matt Long and All Rise‘s Marg Helgenberger. Both actors are now available to do other shows, including their old ones, which both have been picked up for 20 episodes. Meanwhile, NBC’s other drama pilot, Dangerous Moms, remains in contention.

I hear Long is in talks about rejoining Manifest as a series regular though it is unclear if a deal will be reached. The missing plane drama was picked up for a fourth season by Netflix in August following its cancellation by NBC.

“I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do,” Long said backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last month when he was still attached to Getaway. “After (Manifest) was canceled, it was heartbreaking. But then we got picked up by Netflix, it’s so much more than we ever could’ve dreamed of. I can’t wait to get back to it and see everybody and be part of the story again.”

Helgenberger was the only major All Rise cast member who was not signed on for the recently ordered Season 3 at OWN, with streaming windows on Hulu and HBO Max, as she had contractual obligations to Getaway. The door was left open for her and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability.

Written and executive produced by JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland, Getaway centered on a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet (Ilonzeh), will do everything they can to stay alive.

Jasmine Mathews and E.J. Bonilla also starred in the pilot, executive produced by John Davis and John Fox for Universal TV.

