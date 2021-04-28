Get your first bet risk-free up to $600 when you sign up for BetMGM*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

It wouldn’t be as crazy as Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask, Bill Tobin ripping Mel Kiper Jr., or the Vikings running out of time on their first-round pick, but there’s a scenario on the table for this draft that would be remembered for a long time.

Five picks, five quarterbacks.

There's a feasible scenario in which that happens. BetMGM has set the odds on quarterbacks going with each of the first five picks of the draft at +900.

The good news for anyone liking that prop is you’d already be 60 percent of the way to cashing it. There will be quarterbacks selected with the first three picks. Trevor Lawrence is going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson is the heavy favorite to go No. 2 to the New York Jets and it would be a massive shock if a quarterback doesn’t go third overall to the San Francisco 49ers. We just don’t know yet which QB the 49ers will pick.

That will leave two of Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance on the board, and plenty of teams desperately needing a new quarterback. That’s when it could get interesting.

The Atlanta Falcons could pick a quarterback. They have Matt Ryan, but he’ll be 36 in May. You don’t often have a chance to take a top prospect at QB in the draft. If the Falcons don’t pick a QB themselves, plenty of teams should want to trade up, and pay the Falcons a lot to move into their spot.

If a QB goes at No. 4, to the Falcons or in a trade, there’s one left. Teams like the Broncos, Patriots and Bears, knowing the top end at QB is about to dry up, should be calling to move up to No. 5 to grab that final quarterback.

Anything could happen.

