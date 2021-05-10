Get your first bet risk-free up to $600 when you sign up for BetMGM*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

Seeding top to bottom in both basketball conferences is still to be determined in the final week of the regular season. The races in each conference for fifth and sixth place — the final two guaranteed playoff spots — should be wild. On the bright side, no team is at real risk of falling out of the tournament completely, meaning the ninth- and 10th-place teams are all but guaranteed more meaningful basketball, barring a massive collapse.

There are number of crucial matchups Monday night:

No. 9 Washington Wizards at No. 5 Atlanta Hawks (-8) — Total: 236.5

No. 11 New Orleans Pelicans at No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies (-9) — Total: 229.5

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10 San Antonio Spurs (+7) — Total: 233.5

The season is winding down and the playoff races are coming down to the end.

