Get up to speed for the 2020 NFL season with Yahoo Fantasy's Cram Session!

We know you’ve been busy with a lot. We know this YEAR has been a lot. You might not even realize the NFL is returning in just over two weeks, let alone had a chance to get ready for your fantasy football draft.

But you deserve a little fun. Heck, we all do. And that’s exactly what fantasy football is meant to be. A chance for friends, family and coworkers to come together (virtually this time around) in the spirit of friendly competition and a reason to look forward to football with Week 1 on the horizon.

So, to get you up to speed, we present to you, the Yahoo Fantasy Cram Session!

Transactions, trades, injuries, incoming rookies, fantasy draft strategy and more — there are so many things that the average fan needs to catch up on every August for their fantasy leagues, particularly during the most unpredictable NFL off-season in history.

The Yahoo Fantasy Cram Session is your chance to join experts Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, and Matt Harmon in a one-hour long special where they’ll deliver everything a fantasy manager needs to know for the upcoming season, including sleepers and busts.

Yep, we’ll do the heavy lifting to get you prepared for the season in just 60 minutes — can’t beat that!

And if you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for a fantasy league on Yahoo!