Kendall Jenner's workout bike shorts are surprisingly affordable

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Instagram // @Kendalljenner

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While she’s known for lean, lengthy figure and showcasing haute couture designs down international runways, what we love most about supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner’s eclectic style is her ability to make even the most laid-back, off-duty threads look chic.

When she’s not rocking vintage-inspired mini bags and high-waisted mom jeans, you’ll likely catch her in comfortable like athleticwear or loungewear — bike shorts perhaps.

ALSO SEE: Kim Kardashian West flaunts hourglass figure in $250 shimmery bikini

Photo screengrab via Instagram stories/KendallJenner

Last week, while quarantined at home and working out with younger sister Kylie’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, the 24-year-old snapped a mirror selfie wearing a sporty pair of Adidas Originals Cycling Shorts which she paired with a matching sports bra (the ‘80s fashion trend we all know and continue to lust over).



Unlike most of the designer styles Jenner typically wears, these iconic, three-stripe shorts are super affordable at just $40.

Adidas Originals Women's Cycling Short

SHOP IT: Adidas, $40

Inspired by cycling gear, these now-trendy shorts are made of soft, smooth cotton jersey that's built to stretch — perfect for sweat sessions and lounging around. On top of pairing these shorts with the brand’s iconic stripes and trefoil logo-embroidered topper, we suggest pairing them an oversized blouse or sweatshirt for a more elevated at-home look.



But, no matter how you choose to wear these shorts, we guarantee that they become your new go-to shorts for the summer (and the remainder of lockdown).



To get Jenner’s athleisure look with similar styles, scroll through the edit of our favourite bike shorts below.

Story continues

Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $64

AIR Bike Shorts

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45

Girlfriend Collective High Waist Bike Shorts

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48

Diadora Women's 9 Inch Spin Shorts

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $50

Studio High-Rise Shorts

SHOP IT: Reebok, $55

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.