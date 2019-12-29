Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa results: 'Tank' delivers 12th-round TKO to win WBA title

Gervonta Davis went to the 12th round for the first time in his career Saturday, but he avoided going the distance with yet another knockout.

"Tank" delivered a 12th-round TKO of Yuriorkis Gamboa to become the WBA world lightweight champion at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Davis dropped Gamboa three times, with the last knockdown coming on a dazzling left uppercut in the final frame. As Gamboa hit the canvas with a thud, referee Jack Reiss didn't even bother registering a count and waved off the fight to grant Davis the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite adding a world lightweight title to his two career super featherweight championships, Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) was critical of his performance. He thought he should have put out a hobbling 38-year-old Gamboa way earlier, but insisted that needing two attempts to make weight Friday didn't affect him.

"I believe my performance tonight was a C-plus," Davis told Jim Gray on the Showtime telecast. "[The weight] wasn't really a problem. It was just short timing and things like that. I blame myself and I don't blame anyone around me. I blame myself and am continuing to learn."

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

If anything, Davis got a valuable learning experience.

Story continues

"I was focused on catching him with clean shots," Davis said. "I'm hurting him, but he's not going anywhere. I knew I was in a fight and was going some rounds tonight. I'm only 25 years old, so I'm learning each and everyday."

Davis first dropped Gamboa with a left hook to the body in the second round. The Cuban fighter rose from the canvas following that knockdown favoring his right leg.

After the fight, Gamboa told Gray, "I think I ruptured my Achilles tendon."

Still, Davis, despite being 13 years younger and way more explosive, couldn't put away Gamboa as the veteran hung tough on pure heart and guts.

Davis showed great presence of mind during the eighth round when he stepped back, created space and uncorked a left to drop Gamboa for the second time in the bout.

Four rounds later, Davis finally closed out the show.

"I'm the top dog and, as you know, there's no safety on this Glock, so bring 'em on," he said in a warning to the rest of the lightweight division.

Here's how the Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa card went:

Gervonta Davis avoids going the distance with 12th-round TKO of Yuriorkis Gamboa to claim WBA lightweight title

Round 12: Davis catches Gamboa with a combination. A short right hook from Davis rocks Gamboa. "Tank" is pouring it on, and now a left uppercut drops Gamboa with a thud. The ref doesn't bother registering the count, waving it off. Davis wins to become the new WBA lightweight champion of the world. It wasn't easy, but "Tank" gets it done.

Round 11: Davis does look tired. This has been a strange fight. A sluggish round until the final 10 seconds, when Davis came to life by catching Gamboa with a left and pouring it on with a barrage of punches. (10-9, Davis; 108-99, Davis)

12:30 a.m.: The replay shows that Davis was looking away from Gamboa — seemingly distracted — when Gamboa landed that three-punch combo. What was Davis looking at?

Round 10: This marks the first 10th round of Davis' pro career. Whoa! Gamboa launches a three-punch combination that rocks Davis out of nowhere. Davis wasn't expecting that at all. Davis does shoot back with a left. Davis lands a left hook as the round closes. (10-9, Gamboa;, 98-90 Davis)

Round 9: A left lands for Davis. The ref warns Gamboa for two straight rabbit punches. A left and another left. Gamboa standing on pure heart and guts now as "Tank" increases the pressure. A left uppercut crunches Gamboa, and another. He's dazed. The Cuban fighter is holding on for dear life. (10-9, Davis; 89-80 Davis)

Round 8: For some reason, Davis has gotten conservative with his punching output. Unsure as to why he's giving Gamboa this much respect. Huge shots landing for Davis. And he rocks Gamboa with a left hook that crumbles the Cuban fighter. A left hook started the onslaught, and then another left hook. Davis, with great presence of mind, stepped back, created some space and uncorked that left to drop Gamboa. Dazzling stuff. (10-8, Davis, 79-71, Davis)

Round 7: Gamboa actually managed to win the round by piecing together a couple of separate combinations and moving "Tank" around well. The 38-year-old veteran is definitely showing heart. (10-9, Gamboa; 69-63, Davis)

Round 6: "Tank" is sitting in the pocket ultracomfortable and simply picking his shots — whether it's that left jab to the body to brush back Gamboa or something stronger upstairs. (10-9, Davis; 60-53 Davis)

Round 5: Gamboa's corner working on his right shoe, addressing whatever issue is persisting. Jim Gray announces it as a "wardrobe malfunction." Back in the ring, Davis launches left, including a left uppercut that rocks Gamboa on the chin as he bounces off the ropes. He's hurt and feeling every bit of Davis' explosiveness. "Tank" is unloading on Gamboa now with nothing but power shots. It could end here. Another left and another left. Then an uppercut. Gamboa ate a lot of punches in that round. (10-9, Davis; 50-44, Davis)

Round 4: Left uppercut lands flush in Gamboa's chest. The two then trade a quick flurry. "Tank" with another left uppercut and then a straight left moments later. (10-9, Davis; 40-35, Davis)

Midnight: It appears something is wrong with Gamboa's right shoe.

Round 3: Something is wrong with Gamboa as the third round begins. He's still favoring his right leg or foot. That said, Gamboa counters and catches Davis' attention. "Tank" with two left hooks and two left jabs. He's in full control. (10-9, Davis; 30-26, Davis)

11:56 p.m.: Gamboa is saying "I can't go, I can't go" in his corner via a translator. He's favoring his right leg.

Round 2: Right hook to the body from Davis. "Tank" plants a left hook to the body and Gamboa gets dropped just like that. He's back up, but he just felt Davis' power. A left hook crashes across Gamboa's head. He's dazed and in survival mode. He's trying to hold on. Davis nails Gamboa with a stiff left jab. (10-8, Davis; 20-17, Davis)

Round 1: Davis plants a left to Gamboa's body early. A right to the body follows seconds later. A straight left from Davis lands flush on Gamboa's chin, and another for good measure. Then he goes back to the body. "Tank" definitely makes Gamboa aware of his power in the opening frame. (10-9, Davis)

11:45 p.m.: Jimmy Lennon Jr. is now making official ring introductions.

11:40 p.m.: Here comes Gervonta Davis led out by ATL's own Lil Baby performing "Woah." Casanova 2X in the cut as well. "Tank" looking ultra-relaxed and loose as he grooves his way to the ring. That's likely to change once the bell rings. Davis needed two attempts on the scale to make weight Friday. Let's see if that affects him tonight.

11:37 p.m.: Yuriorkis Gamboa making his way to the ring at 38 years old, looking to pull off the mammoth upset.

11:30 p.m.: The main event is next as Gervonta Davis looks to become a world lightweight champion.

Co-main event: Jean Pascal keeps WBA light heavyweight title with controversial split-decision win over Badou Jack

11:17 p.m.: "Of course, I feel like I won the fight," a dejected Jack tells Jim Gray. He adds: "I would love a rematch."

11:13 p.m.: Scores are in and it's ruled a split decision — 114-112 in favor of Jack, 114-112 in favor of Pascal and 114-112 to Pascal, who retains his title to audible boos from the crowd at State Farm Arena and likely from fight fans watching at home as well. Sporting News had it 114-112 in favor Jack, who looked like the clear winner after that 12th round. A very tough decision for Jack to swallow.

Round 12: Pascal with a lightning-quick combo to start the final round. Right hand from Jack rocks Pascal. He's hurt! Jack adds another right and another and another. Pascal is badly hurt. Jack giving chase and drops Pascal with another huge right! Pascal up on his feet to beat the count, but Jack with a flurry, ripping the champ and stumbling Pascal some more. Right cross from Jack now grazes Pascal. A counter left from Pascal lands late as the champ makes a final stand on pride. Jack takes the round and should take the fight and title as well. Hell of a fight. Let's see how judges score it. (10-8, Jack; 114-112, Jack)

Round 11: The two fighters clash heads, with Jack quickly turning his face to avoid getting hit flush on that forehead that still bears the scar from his last fight. Jack countering and digging into the body with a left uppercut. Nice left slips through Pascal's guard and crashes across the champ's jaw. (10-9, Jack; 104-104)

11 p.m.: Ultra-close as we enter the 11th round.

Round 10: Both fighters slugging it out this round, with some solid give and take. Jack is making Pascal fight his fight, slowing the tempo and picking and choosing his shots behind the jab. (10-9, Jack; 95-94, Pascal)

Round 9: Two left hooks wobble Pascal to open the round. As this bout goes on, it feels like Jack is getting stronger and the champ is slowly fading, but just as that's said, Pascal lands a razor-sharp uppercut inside. Still, another round for the challenger. (10-9, Jack; 86-84, Pascal)

Round 8: A left-right combo from Jack brushes the champ back against the ropes. Moments later, Jack blasts Pascal with a right hook, but the champ fires back and we have a brief firefight breaking out. Jack back to pumping the left jab and following up the volume with crunching right hooks to the body. A great round for "The Ripper." (10-9, Jack; 77-74, Pascal)

Round 7: Jack looked to be taking the round, but Pascal with a late surge, including tripling up on left hooks and lunging in hot pursuit of the challenger. (10-9, Pascal; 68-64, Pascal)

Round 6: Jack did a hell of a job using the jab to set up punishing body shots, including a vicious right. (10-9, Jack; 58-55, Pascal)

Round 5: Business picks up during the waning seconds of the round. Pascal unloads a flurry of punches to take the frame. (10-9, Pascal; 49-45, Pascal)

Round 4: Jack lands a big right hook and now a barrage of punches with Pascal up against the ropes. Pascal survives the onslaught, but Jack keeps up the pressure with a nice combination seconds later. Now, it's Pascal with a left hook that lands. Jack measuring Pascal up and teeing off on two straight right hands that split the champ's guard. Pascal winds up and rocks Jack with a huge right hook! Jack is stunned as he stumbles around the ring and tastes the canvas! Pascal rushes at Jack before the challenger survives the round. Wow! (10-8, Pascal; 39-36, Pascal)

Round 3: Pascal landing shots with some pop as he loads up on his power punches, but Jack might have dazed Pascal with a heavy, thudding right that lands flush during the waning seconds of the round. (10-9, Pascal; 29-28, Pascal)

10:30 p.m.: Interesting, entertaining fight thus far.

10:28 p.m.: Shaquille O'Neal interviewed by Showtime between rounds. He says he would have been a mix of Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Deontay Wilder had he boxed. Hilarious!

Round 2: Pascal clips Jack with a right-left combo, but Jack didn't absorb the brunt of those shots thanks to putting his gloves up just in time. Pascal lunges with a left hook that misses, he spins around and nearly knocks himself through the ring ropes. Pascal won the round, but he needs to settle down a bit. (10-9, Pascal; 19-19)

Round 1: Pascal the more active fighter early on; he's pushing the pace and peppering Jack. He even triple-jabs Jack at one point. But Jack pinpointing his shots toward the middle to the end of the opening frame is just enough to take the round. (10-9, Jack)

10:10 p.m.: The co-main event, pitting Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, is up next. Pascal's WBA light heavyweight title is on the line. This is Jack's first fight since suffering that gruesome cut due to an accidental head-butt in a unanimous-decision loss to Marcus Browne last January.

Lionell Thompson edges Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision; super middleweights

10 p.m.: There it is. Thompson is declared the winner (96-92, 96-92, 95-94). An appropriate decision considering Thompson was on the wrong side of three split decisions in the past. The 34-year-old should now be in the conversation for bigger fights at super middleweight. Salute to him for moving down in weight at 34 and being successful in his 168-pound debut.

.@LonnieBthegreat upsets Jose Uzcategui with a big win tonight on #PBConShowtime, improving his record to 22-5. #UzcateguiThompson pic.twitter.com/wKtBX69a0b — PBC (@premierboxing) December 29, 2019

9:57 p.m.: There's the final bell as the 10th round comes to an end. Thompson should win on the scorecards. Let's see how the judges have it.

9:50 p.m.: Thompson is definitely the sharper boxer and SN has him up on the scorecards through eight rounds, but if he's going to close this out, he'll need to be cautious of Uzcategui's power.

9:37 p.m.: Ref deducts a point from Thompson in the fourth round for excessive holding, but the Mayweather Promotions fighter responds with a strong fifth round.

9:30 p.m.: Thompson's left jab is landing at will and really bothering Uzcategui through three rounds, but late in the third, Uzcategui drew blood with a jab of his own. Uzcategui also did a good job of sitting on his punches that round.

9:20 p.m.: Thompson just shocked Uzcategui with a right hand that put the Venezuelan fighter down on the canvas with a second left in the first round. Uzcategui shook it off, but he has been put on notice of Thompson's power.

Thompson sets the tone and dropped @JoseBolivitaU in Round 1 #UzcateguiThompson pic.twitter.com/K2zqKOMOEn — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 29, 2019

9:15 p.m.: Both fighters are in the ring and being introduced. Let's see how Uzcategui greets Thompson, who's making his debut at 168 pounds.

9 p.m.: This main card is live on Showtime, with Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson starting it with a super middleweight bout.

8:50 p.m.: Gervonta Davis pulled up to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta like this. Tonight's main card will begin in roughly 10 minutes.

Davis vs. Gamboa fight card

Matchup Class Belt Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Lightweight WBA Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack Light heavyweight WBA Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson Super middleweight Angelo Leo vs. Cesar Juarez Jr. featherweight Malik Hawkins vs. Darwin Price Jr. welterweight Ahmed Elbiali vs. Brian Vera Light heavyweight Ladarius Miller vs. Miguel Zamudio Lightweight Kareem Martin vs. Petros Ananyan Jr. welterweight Jackson Marinez vs Yardley Aementa Cruz Lightweight Elvin Gambarov vs. Phillip Lars Jr. middleweight Malik Warren vs. Trayvion Butts Jr. lightweight DeMichael Harris vs. Amonie Sanders Jr. lightweight Mia Ellis vs. Uneaka Best Jr. welterweight

Davis vs. Gamboa latest news

— It took two trips to the scale for Gervonta Davis to make weight and keep the vacant WBA lightweight title at stake.

— Gervonta Davis himself, his trainer Calvin Ford, Stephen Espinoza, Leonard Ellerbe and rapper Casanova 2X all tackle Tank's "it" factor and spell out the elements of the 25-year-old boxer's magnetic appeal.

— Everything you need to know about how to watch Davis vs. Gamboa.