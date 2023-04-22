Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: How to watch, odds, undercard, expert picks

Gervonta Davis is one of boxing’s best ticket-sellers. Ryan Garcia has superbly used his social-media skills to become one of its most popular faces. They each have the skills that superstars are made of: Power, speed, ring savvy, courage and a charisma that attracts people to them.

On Saturday, they meet in a non-title lightweight bout, at a contracted weight of 136 pounds, in the headliner of a Showtime PPV card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas of what should be a fantastic fight.

Both enter the bout with plenty to prove. Garcia is 24, but he’s 23-0 with 19 knockouts, and he has some of the fastest hands in the business. For all of his skills — he’s insanely quick and fast-handed, and his left hook carries serious power — he’s still largely unproven.

Davis, 28, is 28-0 with 26 knockouts, and won his first world title on Jan. 14, 2017, when he stopped Jose Pedraza in the seventh round in Brooklyn to win the IBF super featherweight title. But for as talented as Davis is, he has been protected along the way.

Gervonta Davis pushes Ryan Garcia at Friday's weigh-in ahead of their main event matchup Saturday in Las Vegas. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

Davis is a -220 favorite at BetMGM with Garcia at +180. That's a good number because it's difficult to choose. Garcia has a 4½-inch height advantage and a 3-inch reach advantage. He's quicker than Davis, is great to the body where Davis has been hittable in the past and he has a lethal left hook. You could do worse than get nearly 2-1 in your favor on a guy like that.

I could make a case for either man to win this, but I have to go with Davis because he has more experience and has competed at a higher level than Garcia. Garcia has talked so much about knocking Davis out that one wonders if it will take him out of a sensible plan of attack to try to back his bold pre-fight words.

Davis is proven in these situations and though Garcia will be the most talented boxer he's met, he knows how to navigate those waters. So I'll lay the -220 and bet Davis to win. - Kevin Iole

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live updates

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia main card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV)

All odds via BetMGM.